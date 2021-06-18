The boom is back: Red, White & Boom! is set for Saturday, July 3

Following a 2020 celebration that was limited to just fireworks at a drive-in setting due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Red, White & Boom! Independence Day celebration will back at full strength this year.
The event will take place on Saturday, July 3.
“The majority of the events will be at Yellow Smoke Park, and the main highlight of the day is the fireworks that will take place at dark, usually around 10 p.m.,” said Crawford County Tourism Coordinator Shani Bonner.
“We do have a pretty full lineup of events throughout the day.”
A new addition this year will be a scavenger hunt at Yellow Smoke Park.
“That will start at 10 a.m. at the beach,” Bonner said.
“There will be things all over the park that people need to find, and the first three teams that come back with pictures of the things we’re asking for will get prizes. That’s going to be fun and family-friendly.”
The Bill Riley Talent Show will take place at Washington Park in Denison starting at 1 p.m.
“There will also be a parade in uptown Denison following the normal parade route,” she said. “Line-up is at 3 p.m. by the post office area, and the parade starts at 3:30 p.m.”
At the Yellow Smoke Park beach, a sand castle contest for kids 12 and under will have a 5 p.m. registration time and a 5:15 p.m. start.
Registration for a sidewalk art contest, also at the beach for kids 12 and under, will take place at 6 p.m.; the contest starts at 6:15 p.m.
The Sink or Float Cardboard Boat Race registration is at 6:15 p.m.; the race starts at 7 p.m.
New this year is “glow and splash” dodgeball.
“We’ve had glow and splash volleyball in the past, but this year, instead of doing volleyball, we’re doing dodgeball,” Bonner said.
The event will take place on the beach; team registration is at 7:45 p.m. and the games begin at 8:15 p.m.
“It’s a little bit of it in the water and little bit out of the water, and you can go back and forth on your side of the court and play dodgeball with normal rules,” she said. “The glow part is because everybody who participates gets glow bracelets and necklaces.”
The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County will have merchandise such as glow toys, refreshments and other items for sale at Yellow Smoke Park.
“We’ll also have music at the beach area and food vendors, so people can come hang out and get some food, listen to good music, play some games, and then at the end of the night watch the fireworks,” Bonner said. “It’s on a Saturday, so we really wanted to make it a whole-day event this year.”
Volunteers are still needed to help make the event happen.
“We have several different areas where we could use people’s help; it could be for a short amount of time or a longer amount of time,” she said. “For any part of the day we probably have a need for volunteers.”
For more information or to volunteer, call Bonner at the CDC office at 712-263-6622, or stop by the CDC office at 18 South Main Street in Denison.