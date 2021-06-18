The boom is back: Red, White & Boom! is set for Saturday, July 3

At the Yellow Smoke Park beach, a sand castle contest for kids 12 and under will have a 5 p.m. registration time and a 5:15 p.m. start.

Registration for a sidewalk art contest, also at the beach for kids 12 and under, will take place at 6 p.m.; the contest starts at 6:15 p.m.

The Sink or Float Cardboard Boat Race registration is at 6:15 p.m.; the race starts at 7 p.m.

New this year is “glow and splash” dodgeball.

“We’ve had glow and splash volleyball in the past, but this year, instead of doing volleyball, we’re doing dodgeball,” Bonner said.

The event will take place on the beach; team registration is at 7:45 p.m. and the games begin at 8:15 p.m.

“It’s a little bit of it in the water and little bit out of the water, and you can go back and forth on your side of the court and play dodgeball with normal rules,” she said. “The glow part is because everybody who participates gets glow bracelets and necklaces.”

The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County will have merchandise such as glow toys, refreshments and other items for sale at Yellow Smoke Park.