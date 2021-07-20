The bridges of Crawford County: Historic Preservation Commission booth to highlight county bridges

The Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission (CCHPC) booth at the Crawford County Fair this week will focus on the bridges of Crawford County.

“We’re doing this because we have some bridges on the National Register of Historic Places that we want to promote,” said Christy Rickers, CCHPC secretary.

“We’re losing a lot of these older bridges. They’ve come to the end of their useful lives and we want to focus on them because they are disappearing rapidly.”

The bridges have served the public well over the decades and deserve public recognition, she said.

The CCHPC booth is on the south end of the Varied Industries Building.

“We’re going to have some informational posters about some of the older bridges in the county and some that aren’t even in existence anymore,” Rickers said.

Several of the commission members have made posters for the booth.

CCHPC member Amy Pieper has put together a display about bridge failures over the years and several about the county bridge crew.

“We will have a little area where kids or adults can put together popsicle sticks to make a bridge, if they like,” Rickers said.