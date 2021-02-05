The gift of local shopping CDC gift cards had record sales in 2020

Blakley said the program is a good way to boost revenue for CDC members around the holidays or when special events, such as birthdays, graduations or weddings, take place.

“These are gifts you can give and feel truly good about for a couple of reasons: the recipient will get to purchase something that they want and/or need; and you know the gift you give is going to benefit businesses where your friends and neighbors work and that they depend on.”

The program started in the early 2000s with paper “Chamber Bucks,” but transitioned to the cards in 2008.

“The cards help us track where they’re spent more easily and make everything more convenient for the buyers and the recipients as well,” Blakley said.

Since the beginning of the gift card program, the CDC has sold $497,956 worth of cards.

“That’s a lot of cash that’s benefiting the community,” he said.

Blakley noted that recipients of the cards should take into account that the vendor in charge of the technical aspects of the cards will start taking monthly fees out one year after purchase.