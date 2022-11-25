The Denison chapter of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) and the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County are partners in a new holiday-themed fundraising effort called The Grinch that Gives.

“There are three Grinches — three individual community members — that will be raising money for specific organizations and projects in Crawford County,” explained LULAC Denison President Alma Puga.

“Individuals or businesses can donate to their favorite Grinch for their favorite cause or organization.”

The three community members chosen to be Grinches are:

Maria Valdez — fundraising for operating costs for Under the Son Childcare in Schleswig.

Jennifer Smith is fundraising for scholarships provided by LULAC Denison.

Denison Mayor Pam Soseman is raising funds for Denison Parks & Rec to be used to purchase replacement equipment for Washington Park.

Puga said the idea for the event came from the similar fundraiser in Mapleton.

“We brought it up to the LULAC council and went from there,” she said.

The first round of The Grinch that Gives will run through the Winter Snowcial on December 3.

“The winner will be announced for that round during the lighted parade,” Puga said. “The winner will be dressed up as the Grinch and be the grand marshal at the parade.”

Donation jars will be located at area banks for the fundraiser.

“We also have provided an opportunity to donate online by scanning a QR code that we have on our (LULAC Denison) Facebook page,” Puga said.

“The QR code takes you to the LULAC PayPal page. Just make sure that you write in the specific cause for the donation and the Grinch that it will go to.”

Individuals who would prefer to send a check may send it to LULAC Denison P.O. Box 241, Denison, IA 51442.

A second round will start following the Winter Snowcial and will conclude on December 16.