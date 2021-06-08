 Skip to main content
The King Shoot march
The King Shoot march

The Schuetzen Verein (King Shoot) at the Five Mile House began on Sunday with the “Morning March,” in which attendees made their way from the basement cafeteria, outside and around the house, and back inside to the upstairs dance hall. Click on the arrow to see more photos. Photo by Dan Mundt

