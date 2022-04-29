The Locker Next 2 Mine: DHS students cram a play into the last few weeks of school

“I always try to finish up my acting and directing class, which is usually offered in the spring, with a class play,” said Laurel Olsen, language arts instructor at Denison High School (DHS).

“Typically we perform it during seminar sometime in May. I have to get it in before the seniors leave, especially this semester because we have a lot of seniors in the class.”

The play is a great opportunity for the students to have a real-life performing experience, she said.

Most of the students who take the class have an interest in theatre.

“Sometimes they have prior experience, sometimes they don’t,” Olsen said.

“In this class, I have quite a few who have experience; probably at least 50% of the class has performed in something in high school, already.”

That’s not always the case; the spring 2021 class had just one student with performing experience.

“Because I have a little more advanced group this year, they wanted to do some more challenging, dramatic material so we’re doing something more serious than comedic,” she said.

The play is called “The Locker Next 2 Mine” by Johnathan Dorf.

Olsen said the play has a few funny moments, but is more of a drama than a comedy.

“It’s set in a high school and focuses on a new student who is getting used to the different groups of people and the way things are done there,” Olsen said. “The locker next to hers is a shrine to a student who has passed away.”

In the process of getting to know the others, she learns that another student died from suicide the week before, but nobody talks about that student.

“It’s a pretty serious topic; it’s definitely for more-mature students,” Olsen said.

“Most of the students are juniors and seniors. They’ve been doing a nice job with the more sensitive material.”

The production has a very tight schedule.

The students have been rehearsing for about a week and a half, and the production will take place in two weeks.

All of the students have parts in the play – and they all get to direct.

“They’re paired up with another student, and they are each directing a scene,” Olsen said. “Throughout the semester, we’ve talked about different things like blocking, movement, and voice, and how to bring focus and characterization; this is their chance to help their actors put it into action.”

Olsen encourages the students to give each other comments and discuss the scenes during rehearsals.

“I’m trying to stay out of it as much as possible,” she said. “I’m directing the first scene and the last scene because they’re a lot longer, but I still want them to see the process; especially those who haven’t had as much experience.”

With only about 10 class periods to prepare the play, Olsen and the students have to use their time as best they can.

“But there’s definitely going to have to be some work for them outside of class on memorizing and other things, as well,” Olsen said.

Having the students direct many of the scenes is one of the ways the students are given personal responsibility for the production.

“If they needed to, they could practice them in seminar without me,” she said. “It’s a good division of labor and some good firsthand experience.”

Some of the students are also helping design the set, which Olsen said will be mostly symbolic.

“We’re going to do some (background) projections, so they’ll be helping to pick images for those, too,” she said.

The show has 12 scenes and is supposed to run 35 to 45 minutes.

“But I think it’s maybe more like 45 to 50 minutes,” Olsen said. “We’re going to try to squeak it in at that 45-minute time limit.”

The main performance will be for other students during the 2:15-3 p.m. seminar on Friday, May 13.

“Any students who want to see it are allowed to come and watch during seminar,” Olsen said. “Tickets are free, but they have to have permission from their seminar teacher that they aren’t failing any classes and they don’t have any reason they have to stay in seminar to get other academic work done.”

A dress rehearsal will take place at the DHS Fine Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.

“I usually have students invite their parents and families and anybody who can’t come during seminar,” Olsen said.

The dress rehearsal is also open to the public, and free, she said.

Olsen said she looks forward to seeing the final product.