The long haul: Steffen battles COVID for five months

“They (the nurses) sent notes in my food and my coworkers in surgery would call and text,” Steffen said.

She stayed in the hospital for five days.

“I went home on oxygen on the (August) 10th,” she said. “I didn’t really want to expose anybody. At that time we still didn’t know how long you could be infected or be infectious.”

She decided to drive herself to her home in Ute so she wouldn’t infect anyone else.

“And that was really the wrong thing to do,” Steffen said. “I was able to make it, but it took me a very long time to get home.”

She was so short of breath when she arrived that she couldn’t get into her house.

Steffen drove by the Ute Fire Department where firefighters were outside grilling.

Three of them took her home and helped her inside.

She did not improve much during August.

“It would take me a while to shower and about an hour to recover from that - and then I could go and brush my teeth,” Steffen said. “It took me forever to do anything.”