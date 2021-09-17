The long haul: Steffen makes her way back from COVID

“I’ve gone kayaking and done some hiking; I feel good,” she said. “I can clean my whole kitchen in one try, and even then clean my bathroom. Before, I could sweep and then I’d have to rest. Then I could scrub, and then I’d have to rest. So it’s much, much better.”

While she was at home when the symptoms were still bad, she went through periods of sadness and hopelessness.

“I didn’t know if I was ever going to be able to lead a normal life again,” Steffen said. “There were times that it was very frustrating and heartbreaking.”

She came to realize she had no control of the disease and adjusted her outlook accordingly.

“I truly gave it up to God, and if I wasn’t going to get better, so be it,” Steffen said. “And if I did make it back to work, that was going to be OK because I really had no choice in any of it.”

Dr. Biddle recommended that she get the vaccine.