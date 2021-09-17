The long haul: Steffen makes her way back from COVID

At the end of July 2020, Lisa Steffen thought she had a case of bronchitis but when she went for a test, it turned out she had COVID-19.
Within a few days, she was hammered by the disease; she couldn’t breathe and she could barely move.
Steffen spent five days in the hospital and then spent the next nine months battling the effects of “long COVID.”
She had to take short-term disability and short-term leave from her job as a surgical nurse at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH); Steffen has been a nurse for 30 years.
Long after she had recovered from the coronavirus infection, Steffen suffered from “brain fog,” her breathing was difficult, and simple tasks were exhausting.
Over a period of months – into 2021 – she walked on a treadmill at the hospital and pushed herself to get her strength back.
“My cardiologist, Dr. (Paul) Biddle, was amazing and gave me great information,” she said. “I had seen three different pulmonologists and they all had a little different opinion, but I think it was still in the research side where they didn’t really know what to do with someone who was a long-hauler. So we tried different things, and I was willing to try anything.”
She said Dr. John Ingram, CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck and CCMH Executive Director of Human Resources Terry Welker were also very helpful.
“Terry Welker is the best HR person I’ve ever met,” Steffen said. “He’s professional and we’d meet once a month and discuss where I was and the process.”
She said CCMH has been very accommodating through her recovery.
“Slowly, every month, I got a little stronger and I was able to walk a little farther,” Steffen said.
The hospital had to fill her position in surgery, so that spot wasn’t available when she was strong enough to return.
“In May, I was able to go back to work for two four-hour shifts a week. I answered phones and checked in people in physical therapy. Only once did I not make it through the full four hours.”
She slowly worked up to six hours per day and moved over to the clinic, where she does triage, answers phones, refills prescriptions and sends messages.
“The way I look at it, I’m alive, I’m healthy, I’m happy and I really don’t care where I work,” Steffen said.
The brain fog faded away in the early summer.
“I feel clear,” Steffen said. “My thought processes are nice and crisp.”
She said that if she forgot all about the events of the last year, she wouldn’t know she had been sick.
“I’ve gone kayaking and done some hiking; I feel good,” she said. “I can clean my whole kitchen in one try, and even then clean my bathroom. Before, I could sweep and then I’d have to rest. Then I could scrub, and then I’d have to rest. So it’s much, much better.”
While she was at home when the symptoms were still bad, she went through periods of sadness and hopelessness.
“I didn’t know if I was ever going to be able to lead a normal life again,” Steffen said. “There were times that it was very frustrating and heartbreaking.”
She came to realize she had no control of the disease and adjusted her outlook accordingly.
“I truly gave it up to God, and if I wasn’t going to get better, so be it,” Steffen said. “And if I did make it back to work, that was going to be OK because I really had no choice in any of it.”
Dr. Biddle recommended that she get the vaccine.
“He said that there were some studies showing that the long-haulers - if they got the vaccine - it was making them better,” she said. “I don’t know that it made any difference, but I definitely got my vaccine, and all my kids and my dad did. It’s just a thing that needs to be done, and when I’m eligible for a booster or the third dose, I am taking it.”
Steffen said she has always been afraid of needles and didn’t like getting the flu vaccine in the past.
She has different feelings about it, now.
“I think it’s my moral responsibility to get the vaccine so I won’t get sick and then I won’t get my family or my patients sick,” Steffen said. “I feel, as a nurse, the vaccine is the right thing to do.”
She was able to return to full-time work at CCMH on September 7.
Steffen said she’s happy that she can make weekend plans, now.
“I finally went to a high school football game, and was able to see friends and other people in the community that I hadn’t seen in this last year at all,” Steffen said.
“My son is getting married in a week and a half, so we just had the bridal shower at Bella Sera, and that was beautiful. I’m really looking forward to the wedding – it will be an outdoor wedding – and just happy that I’m healthy and I’ll be able to enjoy it.”
She plans to attend the Tri City BBQ Fest this weekend, which she had never had the chance to attend in the past because of work.
“I’m looking forward to that,” she said.
“Now that I am better, every day is just such a joy. I think the mornings are more beautiful. Everything is so much better. I appreciate every single thing and every single day.”