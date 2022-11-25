The long road back to work

Brianne Schillerberg went back to work on Tuesday, November 15, as a nurse at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) family practice clinic.

Since January 5, 2021, she had been dealing with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and the effects of her treatment for the disease.

AML is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

Schillerberg underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy before receiving a bone marrow transplant on May 4 of last year.

She didn’t have any full-blood matches in her family, so a donor was sought on the “Be the Match” bone marrow registry.

“I was lucky,” Schillerberg said. “I had 32 possible donors, which is a very high number.”

People who don’t find any matches on the registry have to wait.

“Most of the time, those people don’t stay in remission and don’t do well,” she said.

Her oncology group looked at the 32 possible donors and picked the best one for her.

“Seven days prior (to the transplant), they give massive amounts of chemo and immunosuppressants and basically get all your counts down to zero,” Schillerberg said.

“Then it was just a bag of frozen cells that went into my PICC (peripherally inserted central catheter) line in my arm. We did it right in my hospital room and that was all there was to it.”

From her arm, the stem cells dispersed into the bone marrow throughout her body.

She was required to be within 30 minutes of the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for 100 days after the transplant, so she stayed at her sister’s home in Council Bluffs.

Schillerberg had “predictable complications” along the way.

“Anytime you have a transplant, you’re always at risk for graft-versus-host disease (GVHD),” she said. “That’s when your body wants to reject the new cells because they see them as foreign. You get a lot of side effects and symptoms, and they put you on immunosuppressants and steroids to keep your cells from fighting off those foreign cells.”

Rashes, skins spots and lesions were some of the effects she experienced.

“They say you’re basically starting as a newborn – the skin is very, very easily irritated,” Schillerberg said.

“One of the major spots it hits is the lower GI (gastrointestinal tract), so I was re-hospitalized in July of last year for six weeks with a lot of GI complications.”

She was treated with high-dose steroids.

“They wean you very slowly off the steroids because they cause a lot of problems, as well,” she said.

Recovery after a transplant takes about two years.

“They say when you have a transplant it’s like you’re starting all over,” Schillerberg said. “You have no immune cells, you have no antibodies, so I had to get all my childhood vaccinations all over again.”

She will remain on many medications for the rest of her life to keep the donor cells healthy.

“The only thing I knew about my donor is it was a male donor,” she said.

When two years have passed following the transplant, she will be allowed to contact him through the Be the Match registry.

“When they did the test at 100 days post-transplant, I was 100% my donor’s cells and DNA,” Schillerberg said. “If I would do an Ancestry.com test now, it would all show up as my donor’s ancestry.”

Going through the ordeal in the midst of a global pandemic was not the ideal situation.

When she was hospitalized from January through April 2021, she could only have the same two visitors, which meant she couldn’t see her children, Gracie and Brody, except when she was home for a few weeks between chemotherapy sessions.

“Once I had my transplant done in May, they kind of opened up the visitor policy and my kids were able to come in,” she said.

Her return to work last week was a welcome change – but also necessary because her husband, Clint, was diagnosed with colon cancer in July.

“So I had to go back to work,” Schillerberg said.

She said Clint is halfway through four months of chemotherapy and is doing well.

Before the onset of AML, Schillerberg worked for nurse practitioner Erin Schechinger at the CCMH Clinic.

“Obviously they had to replace that job,” Schillerberg said. “I came back and I’m doing what they call ‘population health,’ which is making sure people are getting their screenings and preventative tests done, lots of Medicare wellness visits, and I float for all the providers when I’m not doing those.”

She is happy to be back at work after 22 months away.