The Nest of Logan has reopened its doors through the efforts of members of the congregation of the Logan Christian Church.

The Nest provides free clothing for anyone in need from a space in the basement of the church.

Helen Rogers, a member of the congregation, has been leading the effort to bring the service back to life.

“Our pastor, Rusty Hedger, and his wife, Dawn, started it before they left the Logan church,” Rogers said. “Nobody took it over and it was idle for a couple of years. All these clothes were sitting down there, and I decided something needed to be done with it.”

Rogers said the church elders wanted someone to take it over and she offered to do it.

“That started the ball rolling on it,” she said.

Rogers has relevant experience as she ran Centsible Clothing, a consignment clothing store for all ages, in Missouri Valley for 22 years.

The Nest’s area in the basement of the church is set up with shelves for clothing and racks for hanging clothes.

“At first it was to be just for foster families, but then we decided it needs to be open to everyone because there is quite a need out there for kids’ clothing,” Rogers said.

The Nest has lots of clothing on hand and is not looking for donations, at present.

She and other members of the congregation will run the operation.

“We ladies are retired, so we have the time to volunteer and be down there to help the shoppers that come and need clothing,” she said.

Rogers said the project is a group effort and she just happened to be the one to get it going again.

“It’s a whole group of people helping,” she said. “There is a need we’re going to serve.”

The Nest will work alongside West Central Community Action (WCCA) to provide clothing; Rogers noted that The Nest has more space available for clothing than WCCA, which also provides a variety of other services.

“I also visited with the Harrison County Homemaker Association,” Rogers said. “If they have anybody come to them needing children’s clothing, they will send them to us. We’re going to all work together for these communities.”

The Nest will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon on the last Saturday of each month. For questions, call 402-590-7617.