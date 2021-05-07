The next 20 percent: Fineran discusses vaccinations with supervisors

Public Health Director Kim Fineran met with the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to discuss a previously announced plan for public health to transition out of administering COVID-19 vaccine shots to individuals in the county.
Supervisor Jean Heiden asked Fineran to explain the process of how vaccine doses are allocated in Crawford County.
“We get the vaccine through an allocation process through the (Iowa) Department of Public Health (IDPH) and then we disperse it to Thrifty White, CCMH (Crawford County Memorial Hospital), St. Anthony Clinic and Denison Family Health Center,” she said. “Hy-Vee and Walmart get theirs through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.”
Public Health will continue to receive allocations through IDPH and will continue to disperse it to the county partners, Fineran said.
She said Public Health has seen a steep decline in demand for the vaccine recently and had turned down several batches in the last few weeks.
About 51% of the individuals in the eligible county population (18 and over) had been vaccinated as of Tuesday, she said.
Fineran noted that a few more individuals in the 16 to 18 age group have also received the Pfizer vaccine.
“It’s better than I thought we would get,” Fineran said. “Our flu vaccination rates over the last five years have hovered between 25 and 39 percent. Right now we’re sitting at 35 percent for flu vaccinations, so I think 50% (COVID vaccination) is fabulous.”
She acknowledged that the current percentage is lower than the 70% the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is aiming for.
“We can’t force individuals who have made a conscientious decision that they do not choose to have the vaccination for whatever reason it is,” Heiden said. “So how is that going to work if you’re still getting it in? What we really don’t want is to have it go to waste.”
“We continue to work with our partners. We ask them every week, ‘What do you want?’ If they don’t want any, we just factor it in,” Fineran said.
Public Health doesn’t want vaccine sitting on a shelf if it can’t be used somewhere, she added.
Heiden asked if Public Health had considered doing an open clinic and giving it a big boost to get the word out.
Fineran said that everyone is aware that the vaccine is available, but Public Health could do another push.
She said she doesn’t know from week to week if the county will receive any doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which had been paused because of a blood clot issue.
Public Health continues to regularly administer second doses and scattered first doses of the Moderna vaccine.
“We’re still doing our long-term care facility residents and employees as new people come in, but beyond that … the demand is not there” she said.
Moderna is switching from 10 to 15 doses per vial, which will not help the situation.
“That’s going to make it harder for us to use it,” Fineran said. “They went bigger instead of smaller.”
Five doses per vial, or even one dose, would have been better, she said.
Supervisor Ty Rosburg said some individuals who have had COVID may be wary of being vaccinated because of reports that people with elevated antibodies react to the shots negatively.
“The immunity that you get from having the infection (lasts) about 90 days, is what they’re saying now,” Fineran said. “One of their recommendations is wait the 90 days. You can get the shot; you don’t have to wait the 90 days, but waiting the 90 days may help alleviate some of that.”
She said that, just as different individuals react in different ways to the coronavirus, they also react differently to the vaccine.
“There’s no rhyme or reason to who gets the side effects or how severe they are,” Fineran said.
Don Luensmann, who joined the meeting via phone, asked if there is a plan going forward to get another 20 percent of the population vaccinated.
“I think the best thing would be to put information out there that it’s still available and it’s still here,” Fineran said. “It’s going to be people’s choice. I think we’ve saturated the people that want it. I think the people who haven’t gotten it are the ones who don’t want it.”
An opportunity to vaccinate more individuals may occur when college students return home this summer because many students have not been able to receive the vaccine on campuses, she said.
She expects demand to increase in the fall when students go back to school and people are spending less time outside.
Luensmann asked if consideration could be given to having a vaccine clinic at a church or on a weekend to make it more convenient for some individuals.
“We’ve done some community clinics,” Fineran said. “Some of them were well-attended, some of them were not. We’re not opposed to doing events. We did contact one of the churches about doing vaccine after a church service and they did not return our phone call.”
Rosburg and Supervisor Kyle Schultz discussed encouraging people to get vaccinated for free entry into an event such as racing.
Heiden said she was surprised by the number of people who have said they will not be vaccinated because they just don’t want it or they don’t feel safe.
She said she is glad to have been vaccinated and it makes her feel safe, though she still wears a mask.
Fineran said clinic events are easier to do with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it’s “one and done,” rather than four weeks between shots for the Moderna vaccine.
Heiden said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine now has a bad reputation (because of the clotting issue).
People are scared and don’t want to be the “one in a million,” she said.
Rosburg said politics has played a role in people’s resistance to getting the vaccine and that education is critical.
A significant portion of the Latino population is resistant to being vaccinated, Fineran said.
Lorena Lopez, publisher of La Prensa Hispanic Newspaper, and Patricia Ritchie, vice president of the Denison chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), have posted information for Public Health, and the three Spanish-speaking public health employees have also worked on outreach, she said.
Mike Pardun, Denison Community Schools superintendent, has said the district would support a school-based clinic for students age 16 and up, she said.
Luensmann said that COVID-19 positivity rates at CCMH are trending up, and that waiting until the fall may not be a good strategy.
“Last May and June we had cases that really took off before it started to calm down before the end of July and started ramping back up in August and peaked In November,” he said. “We run a real risk of letting this get away from us again if we’re not proactive with it now.”