The next 20 percent: Fineran discusses vaccinations with supervisors

Moderna is switching from 10 to 15 doses per vial, which will not help the situation.

“That’s going to make it harder for us to use it,” Fineran said. “They went bigger instead of smaller.”

Five doses per vial, or even one dose, would have been better, she said.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg said some individuals who have had COVID may be wary of being vaccinated because of reports that people with elevated antibodies react to the shots negatively.

“The immunity that you get from having the infection (lasts) about 90 days, is what they’re saying now,” Fineran said. “One of their recommendations is wait the 90 days. You can get the shot; you don’t have to wait the 90 days, but waiting the 90 days may help alleviate some of that.”

She said that, just as different individuals react in different ways to the coronavirus, they also react differently to the vaccine.

“There’s no rhyme or reason to who gets the side effects or how severe they are,” Fineran said.

Don Luensmann, who joined the meeting via phone, asked if there is a plan going forward to get another 20 percent of the population vaccinated.