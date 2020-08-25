The past gives perspective on today’s challenges to agriculture

The year 2020 will be among those are remembered for decades or even 100 years from now, for the challenges it presented farmers.
In fact, before giving out Century Farm awards to three areas families in Ida Grove on Friday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig called the year unprecedented.
One reason points to why the Century and Heritage (150 year) farm awards were offered on a regional basis instead of at the Iowa State Fair, the traditional venue – the coronavirus pandemic. It caused the state fair to be canceled and created market disruptions for farmers.
A second reason for the “unprecedented” label is the derecho which, on August 10, blew across 770 miles from southern South Dakota to western Ohio and damaged an amount of cropland estimated anywhere from six and one-half million to 14 million acres in Iowa.
“We’ve dealt with adverse weather in agriculture before. We do it every year, but this one’s different with damage on a scale we haven’t seen before,” said Naig.
He later added, “When I think about what it takes for you to be here today, celebrating a Century Farm, or some of our Heritage Farm award winners, think of all the things that happened in that stretch of time. What we’re living through right now, they’re going to talk about 100 years from now as families gather to be presented with awards.
“We’ll get through this,” he continued, “but it is one of those markers in time that we’ll talk about. We hope that we’re stronger on the other side of it.”
Among the families recognized Friday in Ida Grove was the Gary and Linda Reimer farm located on E Avenue west of Schleswig. Their son, Jerrod, farms the land.
The Reimer family decided to have their farm honored in the regional presentation in Ida Grove rather than to wait for the ceremony at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
“With the pandemic, are we going to be here?” Gary wondered.
He said he is 72 years old and feels healthy, but added that with COVID-19, a lot of people said they felt healthy.
In addition, it may be been easier to get four generations of the family to a ceremony to Ida Grove than to the state fair in Des Moines.
One daughter, who lives in Texas, would have difficulty making it to either Ida Grove or Des Moines.
The Reimer farm was established by Gary’s grandfather, William, and the original Reimer farm is located nearby Gary and Linda’s farm.
“It was a big family, so it got split off,” Gary explained.
What would become the Reimer Century Farm passed down to Gary’s father, Elmer, and then to Gary.
A grandson lives on the home farmstead now.
“When my grandfather came home from the service, he wanted to start farming so he bought it (the farm). As the years went along, the economy got worse, and Grandma wanted to let it go back and go buy a different farm,” Gary said. “My grandfather said, ‘I committed to this and we have to pay for it.’”
Gary said that showed a lot of honesty and the character of his grandfather and others of that generation.
“It was a different way of life,” Gary said. “It was tough back then, too, but then everybody pretty much produced their own food.”
When Gary was growing up on the farm, the family raised chickens, dairy cows, cattle, hogs and grain.
He continued that when he and his wife left the farm, there wasn’t one building that was the same. Everything had been replaced or updated, including the house.
“I don’t think there was a fence post left after we left,” he said. “The only original thing left was the well.”
Gary said he used to raise cattle on the farm, but the Department of Natural Resources said his cattle yard was too close to a creek. So he moved it and put in a buffer strip. The DNR returned later and said he had too many cattle on his land.
“I could see the writing on the wall. Either I’m going to have to put up a new building or move the feedlot somewhere else,” he said, “So we decided to pull the fence and farm it.”
He recalled his father talking about farming during the drought in the 1930s.
“He said they went out and cut the weeds, harvested them, just to have something to feed the cattle,” Gary said.
“I also remember when I was a kid, we had a poor year. Straight trucks were coming from Onawa with ear corn because we didn’t have enough to fill our cribs,” he said.
The August 10 derecho was not as harsh to the Reimer farm as it was to farmers east of Crawford County and across the state. Gary said his farm had some twisted corn but not that bad.
“My son lives two miles to the west. Hail with the wind tore the crops up a little bit more,” he said. “But looking at the rest of the state, we’re pretty fortunate that way, but we are terribly dry.”
Asked about advice for the farmers in the eastern part of the state, Gary said, “It’s like anything else. I was told when I was feeding cattle that out of five years, I’d have a good profit one year, three years I’d break even and I’d have one poor year. You hope that averages out and you keep going.”
Gary also pointed out that more variables come into play in farming today.
“We have no control over what the costs are,” he said.
Other Century Farm families honored on Friday were the Virdene L.W. Otto and Deanna J. Otto from Ida County, and the Schrader Farms from Monona County.
Naig on derecho damage
Naig said the USDA’s big number on crop damage is that there could be as much as 14 million acres affected.
“Now, you know not every one of those acres is going to be completely damaged,” he said. “When we look at the intense damage path of the storm we calculate three and one-half to four million acres of corn and two and one-half million acres of soybeans were in that path.”
Naig said soybeans weathered the storm well but some of the corn is laying completely flat and the damage to other corn is unknown at this point.
“The good news is most Iowa farmers have crop insurance - 95 plus percent,” he said, and added that damage to building sites and bins is most likely going to be covered under property and casualty insurance.
As farmers get the initial damage cleared away and start to look at structures that are damaged or grain bins that need to come down, they’re looking ahead to a harvest plan,” said Naig.
“A big piece of that is getting your crop insurance adjuster out to look at it. We all want that to happen quickly but the reality is that crop insurance adjusters, first, are going to need some time to get around, and two, this crop already in two weeks, close to two weeks, has changed dramatically. Some of it has come back, some of it has not, so in reality, you’re going to look at getting an adjuster out and really watching this crop as we get through the end of the month.”
Naig said some fields will be zeroed out by the crop insurance adjusters, but a lot of the corn is going to be harvested.
“And that’s going be tough to get through and a challenge for our producers,” he pointed out.
Naig said that just like other natural disasters, the damage to crops and farm buildings caused by the derecho is of a size and scale that should warrant additional disaster assistance.
He said one of the options he likes, while remaining open to other ideas, is a top-up of crop insurance. He said that was done in the past, most recently as last year with the flooded crops.
“So you’ve got a crop insurance payment and then there’s an add-on to that to help cover some of those additional costs,” Naig explained. “I think that’s a very logical way to do it. We’re looking at any options that would be able to get some assistance to farmers.”