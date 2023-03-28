Unlike World War II, World War I had no single “bad guy,” Denison High School (DHS) social science/English language arts instructor Dave Houston told students in the DHS American Heritage class last Wednesday.

To illustrate how the war ignited, he had students in the class act in an unrehearsed play in which they took on the roles of countries, arms dealers and diplomats.

Houston teaches the class with Nancy Voggesser, DHS English teacher.

The class is currently studying a unit called “Changing America,” which covers a period from about 1880 to 1920.

“One of the changes in America is our role in the world,” Houston said.

“The Spanish-American War of 1898, which was the United States exerting control over this hemisphere, showed America’s willingness to take territory from European powers.”

The economy of the United States’ had recently become the largest in the world and the country was signaling Europe that it had become a world player.

“That’s the backdrop leading to all the imperialistic tensions that led to World War I,” Houston said.

“The ultimate goal for the class is for the kids to understand our world today and why the world is the way it is. World War l plays a big part in that.”

The play performed by the students is called “The Road to War.”

Houston is the author.

“As you’re looking at ways to come up with lessons you try to come up with some different ways to give kids variety,” he said. “I don’t want them to know every day when they’re walking in what they’re going to see.”

Changing up the classroom activities helps keep students engaged.

“It’s just a quick, informal play with no lines to memorize ahead of time,” Houston said. “We ask for volunteers that day and then throw them into it.”

In the climax of the play, students act out the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand and then take sides as countries; the political and military alliances among European countries determine the allies in World War I.

Houston said he doesn’t expect students to connect all the dots right away about why that war shaped the world today.

“The main lesson about World War I is that it caused World War II,” he said. “Even though Germany wasn’t really the bad guy, they get blamed for it. The blaming of Germany causes the economic chaos that lets Hitler come to power. Then we really do have a bad guy.”

North and South Korea, the rise of the Soviet Union and later China as superpowers were all results of that period in history, he said.

Houston said the most surprising part of the play for students was learning about the almost accidental way in which the archduke was assassinated; his driver took a wrong turn and then backed the car to where the assassin was waiting.

He had volunteers act out the roles of the archduke, his driver and the assassin.

Houston said he is always assessing the effectiveness of the activities in the class.

“At the end of every lesson, that has to be the question,” Houston said. “There has to be educational value.”

The day after the play performance, he gave a quiz on what the students had seen.