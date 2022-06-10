“The Sandlot” is Kiron’s first Movie in the Park

Event to raise funds for town’s 125th anniversary

If you’ve ever wondered what a friend was talking about when the quote “You’re killing me, Smalls” came up, you’ll have a chance next week to find out.

“The Sandlot,” the 1993 comedy and source of the above quote, will be the first film shown in Kiron’s “Movie in the Park” series.

The film, rated PG, will start at about 9 p.m. (sunset) on Friday, June 17, at Kiron South Park.

“The Sandlot” tells the story of Scotty Smalls, the new kid in town who makes friends with other kids who play baseball at a sandlot.

Set in the early 1960s, the film features many popular songs of the era.

“’Movie in the Park’ is hosted by the Kiron Community Club as a fundraiser for the Kiron 125th anniversary that will be held in 2024,” said Jen Hoaglund, Kiron City Council member.

“We will be doing a movie every third Friday of the month for the summer months.”

Concessions will be available at the park’s shelter house.

“We’ll have pop, water, candy bars, M&M’s, Skittles and of course popcorn,” Hoaglund said. “Can’t forget the popcorn.”

The film will be shown on a 20-foot screen.

“We encourage everybody to bring their own lawn chairs,” she said. “However, I’m assuming some people will probably be bringing their golf carts and side-by-sides down to watch the movie, so it will be a different kind of drive-in movie.”

There is no fee to watch the film; the Kiron Community Club is asking for a freewill donation to go toward the 125th anniversary celebration.

Proceeds from the concessions stand will also go toward the celebration.

Hoaglund said the next movie in the series, on Friday, July 15, will either be “Jurassic Park” or “The Princess Bride.”

“It kind of depends on licensing and what we can get,” she said. “We have to purchase licensing to show these movies, of course.”

Generous individuals from Kiron have stepped up to pay for the licensing fees, as well as sponsorships, Hoaglund said.

Although the 125th anniversary celebration is still two years away, Hoaglund said the town is playing catch-up.

“Technically, we are behind,” she said.

Other towns in the area started planning their anniversary celebrations four years before the event, she said.

“The community had started talking about it in 2020, but then COVID hit. It put a damper on everything,” Hoaglund said. “We couldn’t really plan to do anything the next couple of years. We realized at the beginning of the year that we need to get in gear if we want to have a festival for the 125th. It takes a lot of manpower and a lot of funds to hold a festival. That’s why we want to get started as soon as possible.”

Upcoming films will be announced on the Kiron Community Club Facebook page.

“We’ve been wanting to do something like this for a while for Kiron, and we’re hoping for a good turnout,” Hoaglund said.