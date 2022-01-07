The search for a city manager

Ankeny consultant selected contingent upon responses

to more questions

With three top city positions to fill, the City of Denison has been looking at consultants to help in the search for replacements.

The city has already hired Cayler Consulting, headed by Jeff Cayler, of Carroll, to search for a new police chief. Police Chief Dan Schaffer resigned from his post effective December 1 to become the police chief in his hometown of Lake City. Cayler Consulting was a known factor for the city as it used the Carroll-based service in the search that resulted in the hiring of Schaffer in 2016.

City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said Tuesday the pool of police chief candidates numbered eight, with the posting to close on Friday, January 7.

The city is also looking for a replacement for City Clerk Lisa Koch, who will start her duties as the Woodbine city administrator on February 15. The city has been advertising the job but has not used a consultant to help in the search. Crawford said the city so far had just one person who submitted a resume. That person was told to fill out an application. The postings for that position close on Monday, January 10.

On Tuesday the city council considered proposals from Cayler Consulting and from Midwest Municipal Consulting, LLC, of Ankeny, to conduct the search for a new city manager. Crawford had earlier announced he would be retiring in July. Crawford is also the city engineer.

Midwest Municipal Consulting, headed by Elizabeth A. Hansen, is the same firm that the City of Woodbine used in its search that resulted in Koch being named its new city administrator. The Ankeny-based firm had also submitted a proposal to conduct the search for the new police chief.

The Denison City Council had looked at a city manager search proposal from Midwest Municipal Consulting at its December 21 meeting but at that time decided to also seek a proposal from Cayler Consulting.

On Tuesday the city council voted to use Midwest Municipal Consulting, contingent upon the responses Hansen gives to questions submitted by council members and asked by the city manager search task force and by Crawford. The task force is composed of Mayor Pam Soseman and two council members.

Along with a comparison of the fees that would be charged by Cayler and Midwest Municipal, the council also looked at the timelines offered by the consultants.

The reason the task force wanted to ask for more information from Hansen is a concern about the timeline she proposed. Through all the steps listed by Hansen, an offer would be made to the successful candidate in April with a starting date in May.

Council members wondered if that timeline could be shortened to give the new city manager more time to be trained by Crawford before he retires, although Crawford said he would probably still be around.

The fee proposed by Midwest is a flat rate of $11,600 plus expenses that normally do not exceed $1,500 and which include the cost of advertising and mileage. The city would pay for the costs associated with bringing the finalists to the community for an interview.

Koch pointed out that Cayler proposed a couple of options.

One is for an hourly rate of $150 for consulting services. To conduct the recruitment, advertising and all other portions of the search, and coordinating all those elements, he proposes fees not to exceed $12,500, plus expenses. The city would pay for any approved costs for advertising. The fee would be influenced by the number of candidates.

Another option is that in lieu of an hourly rate and the not-to-exceed amount, Cayler would charge a flat fee of $10,000 plus expenses, and the city would bear the cost of approved advertising. The flat fee would not be influenced by the number of candidates.

Cayler offered a third option in which the city would conduct the recruitment, advertising and assessment of candidates and Cayler would bill the city on an hourly basis, plus expenses, for assistance in coordinating any other aspects of the process.

At the start of the discussion, Crawford pointed out that Cayler has more than $2,500 in expenses now on the police chief search, which has a pool of eight candidates already.

“In my opinion Midwest Municipal Consulting seems to be more familiar with this type of work,” offered Councilman Dustin Logan.

He added that Cayler does a fantastic job of what he’s doing right now with the police chief search but he believes the work is very tailored toward filling a police position. He believes that each consulting service has its niche.

Cayler did conduct a city administrator search for the City of Boone, however.

Miller agreed with Logan’s view.

Logan added that the city may not want to put all their eggs in one basket with Cayler, in searching for both the police chief and the city manager. He said he’d rather have diversity.

Mayor Pam Soseman said her concern with Midwest is that Hansen couldn’t start Phase I of the process until February.

Part of Phase I is to learn about the community’s needs through interviews with key city employees, elected officials and any identified leaders in the community. On her timeline, Hansen listed learning about the community’s needs as taking place in February and part of March.

The other part of Phase I is to profile the position, which would also take place in March.

Phase II, which is to tap the candidate pool, would begin in March. Screening, evaluating and interviewing would be done in April, as would background checks and narrowing the field. April is also the month in which the finalists for the position would go through an interview process.

Garcia said it should not take February and part of March to learn the community’s needs. She questioned the length of other steps listed in the timeline.

“What if we don’t get applicants right away?” she asked.

She said she would prefer something more aggressive to give someone time to work with Crawford to be trained and learn the ropes.

Logan wondered if the length of the timeline is to give Hansen a little bit of a grace period or cushion and to not give the council unreasonable expectations.

“An open conversation might be worth it, and a lot of that is talent pool, who we get. We have to be attractive in our job posting and we get decent applicants to fill that pool up. I think that will go quicker,” said Logan.

Councilman Corey Curnyn asked what would happen if the city does not get a pool of people it likes for the $11,600 flat fee and expenses from Midwest. He pointed out that if the city doesn’t fill the position with the people who applied, and that could happen, Midwest would charge a flat fee of $5,000 plus expenses to find another pool of candidates.

Koch later commented, “If you have to go and start the process over, Cayler doesn’t say he’s going to charge more but he doesn’t say he’s not.”

Garcia also questioned the fee of $700 listed in Midwest’s proposal to make an offer to the successful candidate.

“Again, it’s not my job but if I was given $700 every time I made a job offer, that would be lucrative,” she said. “Once we sign the contract, Terry (Crawford) or the mayor can make the job offer and save $700. Or is it to construct the job offer and offer it based on the city’s needs?”

Koch said that part of the fee and timeline involves back and forth communication between Midwest and the candidate, setting parameters and negotiating with the candidate to reach the agreement.

The motion that resulted from the discussion is to hire Midwest Municipal Consulting contingent upon the city manager search task force conversation with Hansen, and approve the task force to give direction to the city manager to enter the contract with Midwest Municipal Consulting.