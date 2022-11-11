The seniors’ lunch line

Seniors citizens went back to school on Tuesday night for a free holiday meal sponsored by Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) and hosted by the Career Technical Education (CTE) organizations at Denison High School. The organizations involved were FCCLA — Family Career and Community Leaders of America, FBLA — Future Business Leaders of America, and FFA — Future Farmers of America. The meal had been hosted by CCMH and FCCLA prior to the COVID pandemic. Tuesday was the first time after the pandemic for the free holiday meal.