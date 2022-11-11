 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The seniors’ lunch line

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Seniors citizens went back to school on Tuesday night for a free holiday meal sponsored by Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) and hosted by the Career Technical Education (CTE) organizations at Denison High School. The organizations involved were FCCLA — Family Career and Community Leaders of America, FBLA — Future Business Leaders of America, and FFA — Future Farmers of America. The meal had been hosted by CCMH and FCCLA prior to the COVID pandemic. Tuesday was the first time after the pandemic for the free holiday meal.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bale fire sparks major field fire

Bale fire sparks major field fire

A major field fire to the south and west of Ricketts on Wednesday caused the town to be evacuated as firefighters from around western Iowa bat…

Rotary auction a success

Rotary auction a success

The annual Denison Rotary Club Auction, which took place on Sunday at Boulders Conference Center, was a success, surpassing $38,285 in gross r…

Waffles for honor flight

Waffles for honor flight

The senior center in Denison was full with people enjoying Dad’s Belgian Waffles and making contributions to the Brushy Creek Honor Flight on …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

These grocery items are at an all-time high