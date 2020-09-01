The shoot goes on: Schuetzen Verein set for Sunday

The 2020 Schuetzen Verein (King Shoot) at the Five Mile House, located five miles south of Westside, will take place this Sunday.
“It’s a little bit different this year,” said Troy Gehlsen, treasurer of the Five Mile House.
The event was originally scheduled for June but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“At that time the governor had not lifted any restrictions on large social gatherings, so we had to move it,” Gehlsen said. “We went through our calendar because we had to work around the events that we had booked at the Five House. We chose Labor Day weekend because it is a three-day weekend and it was about the last weekend we could choose because we didn’t want it to interfere with harvest season.”
He said the Five Mile House board briefly considered canceling the event – but the only other times that has happened were during the first and second world wars.
“It was never canceled outside of a war year,” he said. “We didn’t want to be the first board to cancel it unless we absolutely had to, so we chose Labor Day weekend.”
He said everyone was happy with the decision – which resulted in something new for the event.
“This is the first time the King Shoot has ever been moved off of the first week in June, so this was a first for us in 137 years,” Gehlsen said.
Adjustments are being made to deal with COVID-19, which may affect the event in many ways.
“We might not have as big a crowd as we would like to have, but we totally understand,” he said. “We do have some safety restrictions. If people want to wear their masks and PPE (personal protective equipment) they’re more than welcome. Everybody is going to keep their distance a little bit out there this weekend.”
Hand sanitizer will be readily available. The volunteers will clean more often during the day and wear protective gloves when serving food and during other activities.
“We want people to come out and have a good time but we also want everyone to be safe,” Gehlsen said.
The king is Brad Buren, of Vail.
“He’s got a lot of food to accommodate our guests for the weekend,” Gehlsen said.
“Everything as of right now is scheduled like a normal King Shoot,” said Gehlsen. “We just moved the date.”
A major difference this year is that Reynold Gehlsen, Troy’s father, will not be there; he passed away in April.
“In over 50 years, I think my dad missed one King Shoot,” Gehlsen said. “He had knee surgery one year and didn’t think he should go - and this was the only time.”
Many of the members from that generation have passed away in recent years, he said.
“There have been a lot of gentlemen that have unfortunately passed away that were just great members out there,” he said. “They were our cheerleaders; they were behind us for everything we did.
“A lot of them grew up out there like my father did; they attended dances, anniversaries, weddings, and a lot of them were on the board at one time,” Gehlsen said. “We really do miss them because they were good to us and they encouraged us, as a younger group of board members, because they wanted to see us succeed.”
He said the Five Mile House board wanted the tradition to continue this year.
“We understand if people are uncomfortable with coming out. We totally understand that,” Gehlsen said. “But we still wanted to have this event because it really means a lot to us and it means a lot to the people that come out and see us every year. It’s just very traditional and it’s become a part of our lives. It’s something we do on that one Sunday once a year and we have fun and enjoy it.
“People are more than welcome to come out. We’re still going to have a good time.”
The event begins at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.