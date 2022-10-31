The Silent Generation not so quiet with accomplishments

Each year the Eventide community celebrates Older American’s Month and in 2022 decided to do something special for the community by seeking nominations to recognize eight Crawford County citizens over the age of 80 who have had made positive contributions to the community throughout their lifetimes.

The “8 Over 80” initiative was developed to provide an opportunity to look back and reminisce on the contributions of those awarded and to thank each of them for making Crawford County a better place.

Before the awards were presented, Don Luensmann, director of marketing and development for Crawford County Memorial Hospital, was asked to comment on the particular age group being honored, which he said was the “Silent Generation,” born between 1928 and 1945.

“The Silent Generation, when they were young, didn’t say much and did what everybody told you to do. I don’t know if that’s necessary true,” Luensmann commented.

“They were born in the shadow of the Great Depression, during the years of high poverty, high unemployment, displacement of families and then World War II. People had smaller families.”

The Silent Generation is the smallest of all the generations in the last 100 years, he continued, however it is the only generation that endured three wars in just over 25 years – World War II, the Korean Conflict (often call the Forgotten War) and Vietnam.

“Small wonder that the Silent Generation was considered as such. Nonetheless, the Silent Generation has provided for the nation and the communities in ways often overlooked,” said Luensmann.

A committee of tenants and employees throughout the four Eventide campus buildings ranked each nomination based on a scoring matrix. All those nominated are deserving of honors for their lives full of dedication and achievement. However, the goal was to select the eight the committee members felt excelled in the categories and stood out amongst their peers.

Following are the “8 Over 80” who were honored.

Robert Andresen

This man is my role model, my hero and my dad. He is one the most caring, honest, trustworthy, and give-you-the-shirt-off-your-back kind of man. In his active 80s he is serving as mayor (of Schleswig). He spends countless hours in that capacity by working on street repairs, snow removal, helping with city-wide cleanup, and the list goes on and on. His work ethic is beyond measurable, putting a younger man to shame.

He continues to work, enjoying his CDL whenever or whomever gives him a call to haul this or that for them. He is a man that if you need help, he will make every effort to be there. His faith and military service are important in his life as evidenced by his countless hours of contributions to the church and the VFW, serving in different capacities. Friends and family are a treasure to him.

He enjoys the “pranks” and sharing “trinkets” with Schleswig town buddies, providing a new food for the coffee group to taste, or just there having a meaningful or heartfelt conversation with friends. As a family man, he has always been there. Both my mother and father have been great role models and a true inspiration. I am truly blessed to call this nominee, Robert Andresen, my dad.

Nominated by Lori Brockman

Orville Bohlmann

Throughout his life he has made many positive contributions to the Denison community. As the founder of a successful business in Denison, he built the original factory from the ground up, employing a number of construction workers building the concrete form buildings that made up the factory.

Once the factory was operational, Denison had a new industry in town while offering quality employment to many employees that continues to this day. One of his concrete form buildings on 7th Street that began as a carpet store was eventually used by Boys Town for a boys and girls home for a number of years, while another building he built housed the county soil conservation offices. In addition, he built the chapel at Oakland Cemetery designed as a worship and meeting place to serve the community.

In 1970 he bought and began developing land that became the Northwood Heights area on the north side of Denison. Along with building many of the houses, this included building a road that connected the development to the rest of the town. Later, when the town needed a new middle school, he not only donated the five acres the school sits on, he also paid half of the bill to build the road from the high school to the middle school, which included all of the utilities, sewer and plumbing. In addition, he donated land for the sidewalks, connecting the middle school to the other parts of Denison.

He also bought, renovated and staffed the Red Lantern restaurant in Denison as well as the Villa Lodge and Restaurant in Carroll and the Lakewood Ballroom in Lake View.

He served four years as president of the Denison Chamber of Commerce along with being on the (city’s) appeal board. He was named the chairman of a fundraising committee that was formed to save the local community college, which reached its goal. He served on many committees and ministries at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison. He was president of the PTL for six years for Zion School, coming up with innovations to get parents involved in the school. He also served as a trustee for the church and on the cemetery board. Additionally, he was selected as the fundraising chairman for Our Savior Lutheran Church, which met its goal so that the church could be built.

He is a military veteran who served 20 years in the National Guard, retiring as a full colonel. He served as company commander, then eventually battalion commander for the battalion headquartered in Sioux City. While serving his country, his military service helped support the growth of the business, which has made many contributions to the Denison community. He has shown passion for serving the Denison Community throughout his life, and his leadership in many community organizations helped many families and individuals in Denison.

Nominated by Pastor Brian Reihner

Roger Conrad

He grew up and lived his whole life in Manila, graduating from the local high school. After graduation he joined the United States Marine Corps. He is a proud Marine and was able to go back to Fort Pendleton in 2016 for his platoon to receive a 60-year recognition and still enjoys getting together with his Marine Corps buddies today.

He has been married to his lifelong sweetheart for 63 years and together they raised a family of four children. They have loved watching their family grow, adding nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

He owned and operated a third-generation painting and wallpaper business based in Manilla. After years of painting, he then became the postmaster at the Manilla Post Office. Upon retiring from the Post Office, he drove veterans to their medical appointments for the Crawford County Veteran’s Administration. He also drove residents of the Eventide Nursing Home to medical appointments and volunteered as Santa to bring all the residents some holiday cheer.

He is a member of the American Legion and participates in the Color Guard. In 2005 he volunteered with the American Red Cross to help the people affected by Hurricane Katrina in the Southeastern states.

He has also volunteered his time to many local groups and organizations including the Manilla Volunteer Fire Department, the Lions Club, member of the Manilla City Council, and is a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manilla.

In his spare time, you can find him golfing with his friends on the Senior League at M & M Country Club, fishing with his longtime fishing buddy Joleen (but is sure not to out-fish her) and attending lots of graduations, weddings, baptisms, first communions, sporting events and everything in between for his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Roger Conrad is a faith, family and country kind of guy who is deeply devoted to all three.

Nominated by Jody Buetel

Clarence Hoffman

He contributes in so many ways to our community. He and his wife have given generously to projects large and small. To name a few, Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Boulders Conference Center, Gracewell Nursing Facility, Denison Community Schools and Denison Country Club.

He is an extremely successful business owner with insurance agencies in approximately 12 towns in Northwest low for the last 40 plus years. He has been a leader in Crawford County for all those years through support of individuals and local organizations. He is always promoting Denison and Crawford County.

When thinking of a saying that describes Clarence Hoffman, I always think of, “The glass is half full.”

Nominated by Kurt Miller

Barbara Koch

She has been a lifelong resident of Kiron for 83 years. After graduating from Denison High School, she attended Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing in Omaha. Once she became an RN she began her employment at Crawford County Memorial Hospital around 1961. She worked at CCMH for over 30 years. She was a nursing supervisor for many of those years. Of note, she was also among the first nurses trained in coronary care when the hospital opened its CCU back in the 1970s. She could be called upon at any time for medical concerns from family members and neighbors.

This service continues to be available even today. Above all, as a nurse she gave compassionate skilled care to the residents of Crawford County for her entire career.

Upon retirement in 1997, she and her husband became some of the first people in our area to promote Orphan Grain Train (OGT), the Christian volunteer network that collects and ships donated food, clothing, medical and other needed supplies all over the United States and around the world. In its beginnings back in 1992 they were instrumental in establishing and running the warehouse in lda Grove. They worked tirelessly, traveling to congregations around Iowa and nearby states to educate others about the organization’s mission work. They continued to be in charge of the lda Grove Branch for 25 years. She still continues to help with the donations in Ida Grove every Tuesday along with many other dedicated volunteers.

Her faith and family are the central and the most important parts of her life. Our mom has spent her whole life caring for others and putting them before herself. Her work as a nurse and at OGT are evidence of that. However, when our family lost my brother’s wife to cancer back in 2018, she became more than just “grandma” to my two nephews who were only 8 and 9 at the time. The phrase “It takes a village to raise a child” became very real to our family. She is always there when they need her, and we marvel at her ability to do what she does. Whether it is preparing meals, laundry, feeding the cats and dog, or playing taxi, she wants to do all she can to love and support them.

It amazes us how she never tires of sharing her years of wisdom with her children and grandchildren and shows us how a person can make time to help others, regardless of age.

Our mother, Barbara Koch, is truly the center of our village and we want her to know how much she is appreciated.

Nominated by Marcy Larson and Donna Koch

Margaret Trierweiler

She has lived in Denison for about 40 years. She was a farmer’s daughter in her youth and became a farmer’s wife in 1956. She and her husband moved off of the farm near Arion in 1981. Along with all of the duties that go along with helping a husband on the farm and raising four children, our mother was passionate about going to college and getting her degree in elementary education. She attended Midwestern College in Denison, graduated with the class of 1970, and began teaching at the Denison Community Schools.

One degree wasn’t enough for her, so with three young children at home, she enrolled in Morningside College in Sioux City. We remember her studying at the kitchen table well after midnight to achieve her goal of getting her master’s degree and graduating with top honors in 1974.

Her love of history and math was passed on to all of her students, and many say she changed their lives as they came into her classroom hating math and left loving it, or at least with a new-found appreciation for it.

She taught many grades in her 40-plus years in Denison. Her favorite was fourth grade, but she spent some time teaching second and fifth grades as well.

She was greatly involved in the “Odyssey of the Mind” competitions, the St. Rose spelling bees, summer school, and an after-school math program called “Math Olympiad.” She volunteered her time for these extras because of her desire to make better students and her love of competition. She was so proud to receive the “Teacher of the Year” award from the Denison Community Schools in 2009.

Our mother is a highly driven individual. Her belief is that nothing is ever done half-way, but instead with whole heart, soul, and mind. She instilled this determination in all of her children. As a child, she had always wanted to take dance lessons. So when we, her two oldest daughters, were 6 and 3, she enrolled us in classes. She spent countless hours practicing with us, driving us to classes, and making sure we got the most from our training. We started making a weekly trip to Omaha for piano, dance and gymnastics by the time we were 10 and 7, and this continued until we graduated from high school.

Our business flourished due to her “be the best you can be” attitude and her dedication to us and our fine arts education.

She has been a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church here in Denison since she moved here in 1981. Before that, she belonged to St. Mary’s Church in Dow City. She taught Catechism classes to the youth of both churches for many years, worked at countless funerals and church dinners, and to this day, at the age of 87, sings in the adult choir.

She has one more love we’d like to share with you; it is her dedication to fitness. Many can remember seeing her walk the four miles around Yellow Smoke Park as she read a book at the same time. We still walk that trail with her nearly every day, and if it’s raining her favorite quote is, “Let’s go, you won’t melt.” Margaret Trierweiler is our mother and we are so proud of the life she has lived.

Nominated by Julie Schmidt and Sherri Freml

Don Uker

He has resided in Denison since July of 1959. Now in retirement, he spends the winter months in Casa Grande, Arizona. He first came to Denison to work at the radio station, KDSN, after graduating from Iowa State University and serving Uncle Sam in the U.S. Army, later owning the radio station with Walt Morrison.

During his years at KDSN, he was also active with the Donna Reed Foundation and promoting the Donna Reed Festival. For years the Donna Reed Festival was responsible for bringing in Hollywood directors, actors and contestants for the talent contest hosted by the festival.

He was active in promoting Denison and the Chamber of Commerce his entire career. He also served on many boards including the Eventide Board for over 15 years.

He was very active in the Iowa Broadcasters Association, serving as president and later being inducted into the Iowa Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He was the voice of the Boys State Basketball tournament as one of the public address announcers for 39 years before retiring in 2018.

After retirement from the radio station, he became a motivational speaker and provided seminars across the region for various companies such as Farmland Foods and Professional Computer Systems. Also, during this time, he has written and published four books. I believe Don Uker is more than deserving of this honor.

Nominated by Dana Ingerslev

Gordon Wiebers

From the moment he moved his family to Denison, he has been an advocate for the community and education system, as well as a supporter of all things Denison. He always said, “you get out of a community what you put into it” and that is a philosophy he instilled in his family.

He first made his mark in the community through his career in the construction industry with Badding Construction, as his role with the company was integral in promoting growth and development of homes and numerous company buildings in Denison. Through his work with Badding Construction, he was involved in many major building projects including the new fire hall, Crawford County Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, the addition to the Norelius library, work on the Job Corps Center, Heritage Heights, and Fine Arts Center addition to the high school.

His sense of community did not stop in his career. Throughout his time, he served on the school board, was a volunteer firefighter, was a member of the chamber of commerce, served on the Crawford County development board, was a booster club member, active in Our Savior Lutheran Church and most recently served on the Denison Zoning Board.

He also volunteered with other community members in the renovation of the original Babe Ruth fields as well as construction of other community projects.

In his post-retirement years, he continues to support the youth of Denison with his presence in the stands of Denison athletic events. He has always been a big supporter of his children, grandchildren and all Denison youth. His pride in the community doesn’t stop at the school. He is always promoting the community to whoever he meets.

We are proud of the values that our mother and father, Gordon Wiebers, instilled in each one of us — to contribute to our community in positive ways and always make room for one more.

Nominated by family

Other Honorees

Four people who were not selected but who stood out for their contributions were recognized.

Joleen Sievertsen has been working at the Manilla Times since 1971, and for those 51-plus years, she has been the office manager, written stories, and acted as the photographer, taking thousands of pictures at local events, many taken on her own time because she simply enjoys it. Joleen was nominated by Lori Gaskell.

Loretta Andersen has been a Crawford County resident her entire life, and has had the opportunity to work with so many people for which she has been an inspiration. As if she wasn’t busy enough supporting her husband’s career, she worked various jobs including owning a business called Broadway Inn as well as working at Eventide. Loretta was nominated by Sandy Wolf and family.

Ken Davis served in World War II, helped build our roads, and spent many years volunteering for the Veterans Hospital and American Legion. Ken was nominated by Pastor Mark Kulzer