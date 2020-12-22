 Skip to main content
The solstice star
The solstice star

Jupiter and Saturn appeared as a bright double planet above the horizon southwest of Denison on Monday evening. The planets came closest together on Monday, which was the night of the winter solstice and the longest night of the year. This view has not been seen for nearly 800 years. The planets will now begin to drift away from each other. Photo by Dan Mundt

