“The trend we want to see”: COVID positivity continues to fall at CCMH

The seven-day COVID-19 positive test rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) dropped to 22.5% as of Monday, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH chief officer of quality and ancillary services.

The seven-day rate was 29.2% last Monday.

The two-week rate was 26.3% on Monday, down from 35.5% a week ago.

Rasmussen said the numbers are still high – but better than they were.

“It’s the trend we want to see,” she said.

Rasmussen noted that rapid antigen tests are in short supply, so fewer COVID tests are being conducted.

The CCMH clinic remains busy, but not as busy as it was several weeks ago.

“It’s busy, but it’s not just COVID; it’s everything else that people are coming in for, as well,” Rasmussen said.

“There are still a few appointments open every day, which is better than what we used to have,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of Marketing and Development.

At one point, the clinic was operating as “standing room only” with a day waiting list.

“We really don’t have that anymore,” Luensmann said.

No COVID patients were hospitalized at CCMH on Monday and none had been for the last week, Rasmussen said.

The Omicron variant tide is receding, Luensmann said.

“Everything I’ve read and heard, and everything that is out there, says that Omicron comes in fast, hits hard, and then leaves just as fast,” Rasmussen said. “And that’s what we’re seeing.”

Luensmann said that most viruses become less dangerous when they mutate but predictions about any future COVID waves would only be speculation.

The change of the State of Iowa’s COVID stance will have little effect on CCMH.

“We will do whatever the state instructs us to do,” Luensmann said. “We’ll gather whatever data they’re asking us for and we’ll report it.”

Rasmussen said CCMH is regulated by the federal government as well as the state.

Even though the state disaster declaration is ending, “there are still other rules and guidelines we have to follow,” she said.

Luensmann said the state is moving from emergency to recovery.

“But that actually doesn’t affect us very much because most of what the governor is rescinding are emergency orders that she put into place two years ago,” he said.

“We’re more concerned about the federal guidelines that come from other agencies – especially OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services).