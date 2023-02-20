The WAVE, WESCO Industries’ clubhouse-style adult day services program for individuals with disabilities, is looking for a new home in Denison.

“Our lease runs out next March so we have basically a year to find a new place to live,” said Shawn Stewart, WESCO day habilitation program coordinator.

WAVE stands for wellness, acceptance, voice and empowerment.

The program is currently housed in the lower level of the historic Denson Baptist Church on South 14th Street in Denison.

Stewart said the church is expanding its congregation and the lower level is needed for activities for kids and families.

“So we’re going to be looking for a new place to do our thing,” he said.

The WAVE requires 2,000 to 2,500 square feet with an open layout, handicap-accessible restrooms, handicap-accessible entrance and a kitchen.

“We’re looking for less office room space and more open area,” Stewart said.

The kitchen needs to be large enough for the WAVE’s needs.

“We cook lunch on a Tuesday-through-Friday basis here for those that attend the WAVE, which is anywhere from 30 to 40 people a day; and we also provide lunches for our adult day service, which is another 18 individuals,” Stewart said.

He said WESCO expects to pay rent and would be willing to share the costs, or pay all the costs, if alterations are needed.

“We’ll continue to do whatever betters the program, so we’re willing to put some money into it,” Stewart said. “We just need a place to go.”

If possible, WESCO would prefer to keep the WAVE in a central area of Denison.

“In a centralized location like this, we’re able to walk to a lot of things, which is beneficial for our individuals; the physical activity and a little bit of exercise go a long way,” he said.

The ability to interact with uptown businesses is also good for WESCO members.

“If we can’t do that, then we might just have to be creative about how we get some of that in,” Stewart said. “If possible, centralized would be preferred, but as long as we’re in the Denison community that’s what we’re looking for.”

Stewart said community integration is the purpose of the WAVE.

“We want to get our people assimilated into the community doing recreational, volunteer and different activities within the community,” he said. “We want to be a part of Denison.”

Stewart said the WAVE is a valuable part of WESCO’s services.

“It gives our people a personal sense of pride in a lot of things we do,” he said. “They come up with some of the ideas of what we’re going to do; they want to help out and it really lets them feel like they are giving back to their community when they’re able to do things like this.”