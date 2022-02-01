Three candidates for Denison police chief go through assessment process on Monday

Three candidates for chief of police for the City of Denison went through an assessment process facilitated by Jeff Cayler, of Cayler Consulting, Carroll, on Monday.

Originally, four candidates were to go through the series of interviews but one dropped out, Cayler said.

Two of the candidates, Doug Melby and Yovan Cardenas, are sergeants with the Denison Police Department. The other candidate, Brandon Rinnan, is the police chief for the City of Lake View.

Melby has been with the City of Denison for seven years, first as a patrol officer for three years, then as code enforcement officer for about two years and then as a sergeant for about two years.

He currently lives in Dunlap

Melby commented on his reasons to seek the position of police chief.

“Since I started in Denison and as I’ve grown, being here for seven years, and getting to know all the officers, the department at this time is very strong. We have a young department, a good group of guys that I feel I can work well with together and move forward as being the chief,” he said.

Melby got into law enforcement in 2000 and worked with the City of Dunlap for three to four years. He graduated for the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 2001.

After working for the City of Dunlap, he worked for Omaha Public Power District at the nuclear power facility in Ft. Calhoun for six to seven years.

Melby and his wife, Jill, have been married for about two years. Melby has two children by a previous marriage. Madison Melby, 21, is a hair stylist in Omaha, Nebraska, and Devin, age 16, goes to school at Boyer Valley High School in Dunlap.

Cardenas has been a resident of Denison since 2001 and graduated from Denison High School in 2010. His first duty as a police officer was with the City of Hampton for a year and a half. He joined the Denison Police Department in 2016 as a patrolman and then after two years was promoted to patrol sergeant.

“I have a passion for law enforcement, and as a chief of police I want to continue on with that passion and a greater capacity to influence more than the couple of officers that are under my supervision as of now,” Cardenas said.

He added later, “My goal is to continue to put a professional image with the department under my leadership.”

Cardenas and his wife, Kassidy, have a son, Giovanni, age one and one-half, and are expecting another child. Kassidy is currently employed with the Denison Middle School as an eighth grade science teacher.

Cardenas’s parents live in Denison and Kassidy’s parents live in Schleswig.

Cardenas was on the board for St. Rose of Lima Catholic School for three years and has 26 weeks of leadership development training through the military. He is a second lieutenant with the military police company out of Camp Dodge and currently commands over 30 soldiers.

Rinnan said he was interested in the Denison police chief’s job because of the diversity of the community.

He was born and raised in Urbandale and then became an officer with the City of Aurora, Colorado.

“It (Aurora) is a very diverse community, and my family and I enjoyed that community. We enjoyed the different cultures. Although this (Denison) is a completely different size of city, it has a lot of diversity and a lot of different cultures that my family and I enjoy,” he said.

Rinnan was first a police officer and then an agent for the City of Aurora. He worked homicide, robberies, crimes against children, fraud and a number of other types of investigations.

A year and a half ago he and his family moved to Lake View, taking an opportunity to move closer to family in Iowa. Rinnan’s and his wife’s parents live in the state.

He said the leadership skills he’s learned in Aurora and as chief of police in Lake View have prepared him to be chief of police for Denison.

He thanked the community for the interview process and thanked the city council, city staff and community members who participated on the community board.

He and his wife, Katrisha, have two boys, Austin, age 10, and Landon, age 12, who are in the fourth grade and seventh grade at East Sac Community Schools.