Three days in Ames: DMU crew helps restore power after storm damage

Mike Wight, Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) electric manager, and DMU lineman Aaron Coret traveled to Ames last week to help restore power to the city.
All of Ames was without power following the storm on August 10, according to the City of Ames Twitter page.
About 25 percent of the city was restored that day, and nearly 80 percent of service was restored by the next day, but more than 2,000 Ames customers were still without power last Thursday when the DMU crew arrived at around 3 p.m.
DMU provided the assistance through a mutual aid program.
“The municipal electric utilities have regional mutual aid coordinators throughout the state of Iowa,” said DMU General Manager Rory Weis.
“I am one of them for our region and between myself and a gentleman from Ogden and a gentleman from our state association – the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities – we sent out requests and we had a standby list for Ames.”
Communities that were willing and able to send crews to Ames did so.
“As crews need to go home or they get tired we replace them with other crews,” Weis said.
Ames suffered widespread damage to the community’s trees, but Wight said most of the streets were clear when they arrived.
Local crews were working on restoring main trunk lines.
Once those were energized, the DMU crew worked their way, block by block, through back yards to make sure everything was clear.
“If it wasn’t, we’d have to put up wires or cut trees off and then we’d energize it when we got that done,” Wight said.
“A lot of this work that Mike Wight and Aaron Coret were doing in Ames was back yard work with no alley access, so that means walking between houses and climbing poles,” Weis said.
If a pole was broken off, they called a dispatcher to have it replaced.
The DMU crew would move on to the next block and return to the location once the new pole was in place.
They worked from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wight said.
Wight and Coret returned to Denison on Saturday night.
As of Monday, the City of Ames reported 62 remaining outages.
“That last 10 percent is going to be a while because there are a lot of back yards,” Wight said. “It’s slow going.”