Two people received critical injuries and another person received serious injuries in a crash that happened at around 3:08 p.m. Sunday at 335th Street and Mounds Trail in Harrison County.

Steven Geerdes, 62, of Missouri Valley, was driving a 2004 Pontiac north on 335th Street when his vehicle crossed the centerline at the intersection with Mounds Trail. The Geerdes vehicle hit a 1966 Chevrolet coupe head on in the southbound lane of 335th Street.

The driver of the Chevrolet coupe, Thomas Janecek, 64, of Omaha, and his passenger, Angela Janecek, 61, of Omaha, were both transported by air to Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries. Geerdes was transported by Missouri Valley Rescue to Bergan Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

Geerdes has charges pending upon the return of chemical testing.