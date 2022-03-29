 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three Republicans file for three supervisor seats

Incumbent recorder not running

Three changes are in store for county government in Crawford County beginning next year.

Two incumbent members of the board of supervisors, Jeri Vogt, a Democrat, and Eric Skoog, a Republican, and incumbent county recorder, Denise Meeves, a Democrat, did not file for re-election.

The deadline for county candidates to file nomination papers was at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Three Republicans were the only candidates to file for county supervisor - incumbent Kyle Schultz, Mike Fink and Craig Dozark.

Sara Meseck, a republican, filed for the county recorder’s office.

Incumbent Collin Johnson, a Democrat, filed for re-election to the county attorney’s office, and incumbent Sheri Neddermeyer, a Republican, filed for re-election to the county treasurer’s office.

