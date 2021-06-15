Three submit letters of interest to serve on Denison City Council

The Denison City Council has on its meeting agenda for this evening a motion to make an appointment to fill the vacant Ward 1 council seat and the possible administering of the oath of office to the person appointed.

The Ward 1 council seat became vacant on May 1, the effective date of David Loeschen’s resignation from the city council. Loeschen and his wife, Debra, moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, to be closer to family.

Loeschen’s term expires at the end of this year. The position will be up for election this November.

The City of Denison’s drop box contains correspondence from three individuals who indicated their desire to be considered for appointment to the Ward 1 seat. They are the following.

Dennis J. Fineran, who is a retired City of Denison employee and former mayor.

Dustin Logan, who said he has lived in the community most of his life and that he can offer something of value to the community.