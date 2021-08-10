Thursday fashion show meeting will be virtual

Models, video assistants, drivers needed

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the 2021 Express Yourself Fashion Show informational/preproduction meeting scheduled for Thursday will instead take place virtually.

Organizer Cynthia Banda will conduct a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday via Zoom instead of at the Donna Reed Theater, where it had been scheduled to take place.

Individuals who are interested in supporting or participating in the fashion show, which will take the form of locally-produced TikTok videos, are encouraged to attend.

The videos will be made at local businesses to show off their products.

Local models will be used to show clothing and accessories.

Individuals interested in helping imagine and produce the videos are needed.

Others are needed to help provide transportation.

Banda has provided a QR code, at left, that links to a signup page that also includes the Zoom meeting link; scan with a smartphone to use.