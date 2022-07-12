Thursday will be a Hot Summer Night

Boyer River Band is featured entertainment

“Hot Summer Night is the second event in the uptown summer series, and it’s in collaboration with Cat and Dog Days,” said event organizer Taylor Borkowski, who runs The Cottage in uptown Denison.

“New this year, in the morning (on Thursday), we will have a food truck called Livingoodies,” Borkowski said. “She will be serving breakfast and lunch in front of the Broadway and Main Mall from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.”

“Broadway from Main to the Avenue C intersection will close at 6 a.m. People can go to the food truck and then start their Cat and Dog Days shopping early.”

Broadway from Main Street to 14th street will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday for setup of the main event.

Hot Summer Night runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

“We’ll have food trucks and a beer garden,” she said. “It’s family-friendly, so bring the kids.

There will be face painting, games, a dunk tank and live music.”

Local favorite The Boyer River Band will play from 7 to 9 p.m.

Borkowski is the band’s lead singer.

The other members are lead guitar player Aaron Larson, Dave McKee on bass, and Tim Kropf on drums.

The other members played together before recruiting Borkowski in 2019.

“They saw me as the mom in the community musical ‘Elf’ and they asked me to join,” she said.

Borkowski sang in choir and show choir in high school and enjoys singing in church.

“Singing is my thing,” she said. “I sing a lot in church.”

The Boyer River Band is a cover band that plays a variety of music.

Borkowski said the first event in the uptown summer series, Get Down Uptown, on June 3, was a big success.

“I am not a good judge of numbers, but the police and fire thought there were about 600 people here,” she said. “I was blown away by that number.”

The event raised nearly $6,000 to be used by the Denison Uptown Improvement Committee.

Borkowski is a member of the committee.

“Everybody had a wonderful time,” she said. “The band (Blacktop) was great. Totally Rolled Ice Cream came from Des Moines; they sold 801 bowls of ice cream, which was the highest number of bowls that they’d ever served at a community event.”

A little bit of rain fell, but no one seemed to mind.

“The town definitely came out in support, and they want things like this to continue,” Borkowski said.

“Honestly, I thought it was awesome.”

Unlike Get Down Uptown, Hot Summer Night will not be a fundraising event.

“This one is free to our vendors, and we won’t be making any money off of it,” she said. “We’re going to let the Bake Shop and Polley’s have a chance to keep their revenue from drink sales because they are so supportive of the other two events. This event is to just give people something fun to do.”

Borkowski said expectations are high for Hot Summer Night, and she’s interested to see what the turnout is for a Thursday event; Get Down Uptown was on a Friday.

With the event ending at 9 p.m., people won’t have to worry too much about getting to work in the morning, she said.

“It’s still light at 9 o’clock,” she said.

The third event in the uptown summer series will be Rock the Block on August 6.