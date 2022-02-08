To sled or not to sled: Cardboard sled race hits a rough (and snowless) patch

“In January, you’d think we’d have snow, and at the beginning of February we’d have snow,” said Denison Parks and Recreation Director Brian Kempfert. “This is uncharacteristic weather – it’s not Iowa weather.”

The lack of snow on the ground puts the Denison Parks and Recreation department’s “Great Denison Cardboard Sled Race” in jeopardy.

February 5 was the original date for the event, but it was pushed to the backup date, February 19, because of a lack of snow on the ground.

“I’m looking at the forecast for the rest of this month, and granted a lot of things can change, even from week to week, but snow does not look promising the rest of this month, either,” Kempfert said.

“The plans are if we don’t have snow, then we just won’t have it this year.”

In the three-year history of the event, the weather has been uncooperative more times than it has been cooperative, he said.

“Last year was a blast. We had snow and we didn’t have subzero temperatures,” Kempfert said. “But the first year we had no snow; the second year, on the first date, we had no snow, and on our backup date it was like -20°.”

That doesn’t mean you have to put away your cardboard and duct tape just yet, however.

Kempfert said he would consider rescheduling the race for later in February or in March if snowfall occurs in that period.

Individuals interested in entering the contest may sign up online at denisonrec.com or sign up on the day of the event.

Kempfert said the sled race can be a fun family event.

“I made one with my boys last year,” he said. “We started off with a cardboard box and I asked them what they wanted it to look like. I cut pieces from other cardboard boxes to make it how they wanted it to look, and then they helped paint it all.”

He said the project used “a lot of cardboard and duct tape.”

Parents or others are allowed to give the sleds a push to get them started down the water tower hill located next to the Denison Aquatic Center.

Awards will be given by Parks & Rec staff members for several categories.

“We’ll look at the design of the sled before they go down the hill - in case they would happen to crash and break it apart,” Kempfert said.

“Our staff will take a look at the sleds and judge which one we think is the best-looking sled – it may not be the best functioning sled but it will be the best looking.”

A “Spirit Award,” for most spirited and/or best organized team, will also be given.

“Last year, we had a Batmobile sled and the two children that were inside it were dressed up like Batman,” he said. “One thing we didn’t do last year that we’re looking at doing this year – after the race last year we thought it would be a good idea to give an award for best crash.”

All the rules for the race are posted at the denisonrec.com website under the Great Cardboard Sled Race tab under “Events.”

“We list all the rules of what you can and can’t do – what kind of cardboard you can and can’t use,” Kempfert said.

Compressed, heavy cardboard, such as that used in carpet rolls, can’t be used.

Acceptable materials are: corrugated cardboard, duct tape, paint, markers, crayons, staples (must be covered with tape), and decorations such as pictures and flags.

Snow will also be needed.

Kempfert said the warm weather currently being experienced in Denison shouldn’t affect use of the pop-up ice skating rink situated just east of the Aquatic Center.