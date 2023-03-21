“Running has been a tradition for my family – my parents are both runners and still are today,” said Carter Oliver.

“My dad ran the Omaha marathon in the ‘80s.

On March 6, Carter competed in the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo, Japan.

Carter is the director of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office for Harrison County.

He and his family live in Woodbine.

“I did OK,” he said of the Tokyo Marathon. “I always have goals going into races and sometimes different conditions dictate how things go.”

He finished in 3,047th place out of a field of 36,536.

“I did pretty well, overall,” Carter said. “I was hoping for a little bit better time, but it’s hard to be a tourist and a marathoner traveling across the world. There are a lot of factors that go into maybe not having the best race, but I was still very proud of my accomplishment.”

Carter’s time was 3 hours, 11 minutes and 27 seconds.

His wife, Taylor, joined him on the trip.

“We were very fortunate to have family back at home willing to watch our two kids. It was kind of a nice getaway, but we definitely missed them when we were gone,” he said.

“We left February 28, got there March 1, and came back on March 7; we were there for about seven days. It’s just a completely different world with the language, culture, food and traditions. It was a really neat experience.”

They visited an onsen (a traditional bath house), the Shibuya Crossing (which is the busiest in the world, where up to 3,000 people cross at a time), Meiji Jingu Shrine, the Imperial Palace, Tokyo Tower, Senso-ji Temple, Nezu Shrine, and the Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo.

“We traveled via a bullet train to Kyoto, passing Mt. Fuji and saw Fushimi Inari Taisha, Arashiyama Bamboo Grove and Monkey Park, Nijo Castle, and Kinkaku-ji (golden pavilion),” Carter said.

Japan still has many COVID restrictions in place, which was one of the challenges of the trip.

“There were a lot of things to navigate to get to the start line,” Carter said. “That was almost as stressful as running itself, but it all worked out.”

The Tokyo Marathon was his 10th.

Carter grew up looking at a framed picture of his father finishing the Omaha Marathon.

“That got me thinking about it,” he said.

In 2012, while he was an undergraduate at Iowa State University, Carter decided to run in the Kansas City Marathon.

“That was kind of the kick-start that got me going with the sport,” he said.

He has run in several local marathons, but most have been around the country and around the world in a series known as the Six Major World Marathons.

Individuals receive a star for completing each of the six.

Carter’s goal was to complete all of them.

He ran in Boston and Chicago in 2015; New York City in 2016; Berlin, Germany, in 2019; and London, England, in 2021.

Carter received his sixth star for running in Tokyo; it came along with an added benefit.

“They had not had regular runners for three years (in Tokyo) because of the COVID pandemic, so there were over 3,000 of us that day that got our sixth star for completing the Six Major World Marathons,” Carter said. “The 3,000 of us that day set a record in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most sixth-star medal winners at any one race.”

The world record was an added bonus that none of the runners expected.

Carter and Taylor make a point of spending time being tourists on the marathon trips.

“I don’t plan to ever return to some of these places I’ve been fortunate enough to run,” he said. “You definitely have to be a tourist and take in the sights. I love history and culture fascinates me, so we try to do some of those things that we’d never have a chance to experience otherwise.”

He said being a tourist has tradeoffs for the running experience.

“You have to realize that your running might not be quite as good as it would be if you were sitting in a hotel leading up to the race,” Carter said. “Sightseeing can make your legs tired from standing and walking, but it’s worth it. You’d miss so much if you didn’t do that aspect of it.”

He is unsure if he will continue to run marathons.

“I imagine I probably will, but I’ve reached most of my goals in marathoning so far, and I have to figure out what the next challenge is,” Carter said.

He noted that winter training in Iowa for a spring marathon is difficult because of the cold and the weather.

“It takes a lot of time, but it’s pretty rewarding,” he said.

No matter what decision he makes, he will keep running.

“I run every day. Running is a habit; it’s part of my life,” Carter said. “My body feels funny if I don’t wake up and run.”

He hopes his story will inspire others to go after their dreams.