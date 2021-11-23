Petersons teach sewing, financial skills in El Salvador
Eileen and Larry Peterson, of Denison, recently returned from a trip to El Salvador, where they taught workshops organized by a volunteer-based nonprofit called Tools for Opportunity (TFO).
Eileen’s brother, Gene Pedersen, is the president and founder of TFO.
“My brother started this organization about ten years ago when he was vacationing in the Caribbean,” she said. “He saw lots of craftsmen working, but they were doing everything by hand; he had a thought that if he could get some tools to them they could make things much faster and be more profitable.”
TFO’s mission is to provide woodworking tools and training to craftsmen in developing countries. The goal is to offer opportunities for financial security and self-reliance to individuals who would otherwise not have the resources to pursue dreams of a better life.
“This is not connected with a church of any type like a lot of missions are, but a lot of churches do donate to it,” Eileen said.
Eileen and Larry were part of an expansion of the original mission.
“This year, they added a sewing workshop for women,” Eileen said. “There were 23 (local) carpenters that participated in this three-day workshop and 20 sewers who were the carpenters’ wives.”
Eileen was the lead sewing instructor; Larry helped the wives develop a business plan to market the products they learned to make.
They were part of a team of 12 individuals, mostly from Iowa, that traveled to La Unión, El Salvador, for this year’s workshop.
La Unión is an area in the southwestern part of the country.
“A different area is chosen every year,” Larry said.
The other instructors in the group were individuals who have taken up carpentry in retirement.
TFO ships woodworking tools to the communities well in advance of planned workshops; that shipment included a pallet of sewing machines for this year’s workshop.
“They have to do that early-on because it’s quite a process to get them through customs,” Eileen said. “They store the tools until the teachers get there.”
Larry said the group was received warmly when they arrived.
“There was a lot of hugging going on,” he said.
“I don’t think any of them had used a sewing machine before, but they caught on right away,” Eileen said.
“They were very interested in making projects.”
Because the women did not speak English, the sewing classes were conducted with the help of a local translator, Angie Romero, and Carol Pierson, a retired Spanish professor.
“Angie helped me, too, because I’m not fluent in Spanish,” Larry said.
The women completed three sewing projects in the workshop.
“One was a backpack, one was a tote bag, like a market bag they could carry things in because they do a lot of walking, and then we made curtains,” Eileen said. “We all brought suitcases full of fabric. We obtained it from thrift stores, our own personal resources and some was donated fabric.”
“The first hour of each of the days I would lead them in a learning exercise about basic economics – wants and needs and how they’re going to balance the two,” Larry said. “The second day was making sure they have family budgets. I told the men that their wives were now budgeting money so they’d better watch out. The third day it was to put together the business plan for the things they were going to make and sell.”
He said he was surprised about how the women planned to sell their sewing creations.
“I asked them different ways they could market their products and they all said ‘the internet,’” Larry said. “I hadn’t even thought of that down there but they can get their internet connections through their cell phones.”
A local woman and her husband assisted with the workshops.
“She provided assistance to the women in the sewing room,” Larry said. “Her husband was a member of a previous Tools for Opportunity trip and had learned carpentry. Since then, he has become a furniture maker and he took over a lot of instruction, along with the carpenters from the U.S.”
The workshops took place in a school in the village of El Jaguey, which is about a half-mile from the ocean.
The school’s walls are designed to allow the breeze to flow through.
“I was thinking about El Salvador kids that might come to Denison from this elementary school,” Larry said. “It must be quite a new experience for them.”
The individuals in the carpentry workshops made tables and benches out of local wood.
The carpenters each received a box of tools, valued at more than $500, at the end of the three-day workshop.
“They have to sign a contract at the end of the workshop and they have to promise to do a project to benefit their community,” Eileen said.
“My brother started out with donated tools from people, but it has become a very large organization now and he gets power tools donated from companies.”
The women in the sewing workshop were given sewing machines and a collection of other sewing items, such as scissors and tape measures.
“They were grateful to get all that,” she said. “They gave us thank-you gifts at the end.”
One woman cried as she told the presenters how happy she was that her husband had received a set of woodworking tools; she had been helping him plane his wood projects by hand.
Though translator Angie Romero didn’t get to participate in the workshops, the 12 workshop presenters donated money to buy her a sewing machine.
Romero sent the Petersons a picture of her with the new sewing machine on Sunday.
Eileen has also caught up with some of the workshop participants on Facebook since returning home a week ago.
“They’re taking what they learned and making additional things,” she said. “One woman had made a child’s dress and a couple had made skirts, just for their personal use. They caught on very quickly to using the machines.”
The women have learned how to make other items by watching videos on YouTube.
“They’re interested in making children’s clothing and things like that,” Eileen said. “I think they can learn to do anything from those videos.”
She said TFO stays in touch with the carpenters to see how they are doing after a year.
“There are lots of success stories with carpenters becoming very proficient with what they do,” Eileen said.
She and Larry plan to participate in the workshops again in the future.
“We’ve already recruited a couple people we know that want to go, so I guess we will go again,” Larry said.
Individuals interested in contacting the Petersons about the workshops may email them at idlewood@icloud.com.
Donations to TFO may be sent through a link on the toolsforopportunity.org website.
“This is a good practice; not government to government,” Larry said. “It’s just direct - people to people.”