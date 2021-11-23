Tools for opportunity

“Angie helped me, too, because I’m not fluent in Spanish,” Larry said.

The women completed three sewing projects in the workshop.

“One was a backpack, one was a tote bag, like a market bag they could carry things in because they do a lot of walking, and then we made curtains,” Eileen said. “We all brought suitcases full of fabric. We obtained it from thrift stores, our own personal resources and some was donated fabric.”

“The first hour of each of the days I would lead them in a learning exercise about basic economics – wants and needs and how they’re going to balance the two,” Larry said. “The second day was making sure they have family budgets. I told the men that their wives were now budgeting money so they’d better watch out. The third day it was to put together the business plan for the things they were going to make and sell.”

He said he was surprised about how the women planned to sell their sewing creations.

“I asked them different ways they could market their products and they all said ‘the internet,’” Larry said. “I hadn’t even thought of that down there but they can get their internet connections through their cell phones.”

A local woman and her husband assisted with the workshops.