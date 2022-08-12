Top State Fair Parade entries honored

Logan-Magnolia places first in marching band category
The Iowa State Fair Parade (on Wednesday, April 10, prior to the start of the fair) is the largest in Iowa and also serves as the official kick-off to the fair.
Floats, cars, trucks, motorcycles and performing arts groups from around Iowa paraded from the State Capitol down Grand Avenue, through downtown Des Moines.
Parade Contest Results
Marching Bands
Governor's Cup – East High Marching Band, Des Moines
1) Logan-Magnolia High School, Logan
Dance/Tumbling
1) The Dance Avenue, Des Moines
2) DMI Dance Force, Des Moines
People are also reading…
3) West Side Dance Academy, Waukee
Creative/Original
1) Going Deep with Chad and JT, Los Angeles, CA
Tie 2) A-NOD 4 Situational Awareness LLC, Des Moines
Tie 2) Rancho El Carretero, Des Moines
Best Use of Fair Theme
1) Representative Ruth Gaines, Des Moines
2) Iowa Honey Producers, State Center
3) Korn Patch Klowns, Ankeny