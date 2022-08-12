 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top State Fair Parade entries honored

DBR Marching Band

Logan-Magnolia places first in marching band category

The Iowa State Fair Parade (on Wednesday, April 10, prior to the start of the fair) is the largest in Iowa and also serves as the official kick-off to the fair.

Floats, cars, trucks, motorcycles and performing arts groups from around Iowa paraded from the State Capitol down Grand Avenue, through downtown Des Moines.

Parade Contest Results

Marching Bands

Governor's Cup – East High Marching Band, Des Moines

1) Logan-Magnolia High School, Logan

Dance/Tumbling

1) The Dance Avenue, Des Moines

2) DMI Dance Force, Des Moines

3) West Side Dance Academy, Waukee

Creative/Original

1) Going Deep with Chad and JT, Los Angeles, CA

Tie 2) A-NOD 4 Situational Awareness LLC, Des Moines

Tie 2) Rancho El Carretero, Des Moines

Best Use of Fair Theme

1) Representative Ruth Gaines, Des Moines

2) Iowa Honey Producers, State Center

3) Korn Patch Klowns, Ankeny

