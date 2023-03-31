The annual Denison (Iowa) High School FFA tractor drive to school creates, as one parent put it, the most expensive line of vehicles in the parking lot.

This year's tractor drive, on Friday, March 31, was one of the warmest in recent memory.

The FFA members started breakfast at Ampride at around 6 a.m., and then walked across the street to the Fareway parking lot where their tractors (and three riding mowers) were parked.

The tractor parade went up Avenue C, turned east at 1st Avenue North and then went north on Monarch Drive (North 16th Street) to the high school parking lot.