Fiesta Mariachi 2023 at Denison High School (DHS) marked the 12th year that the music has been taught in the school district.

Announcers at the fiesta on Saturday said that 12 years ago Denison was the only school in Iowa with a mariachi program. In 2023, Iowa has 11 active school mariachi programs.

Family and friends of performers and others from the communities of Denison and Storm Lake enjoyed Mexican food and the tradition that is mariachi music.

Four mariachi groups from DHS performed – the 11-12 mariachi, the sophomore mariachi, the freshmen mariachi and the school’s top mariachi group, Mariachi Reyes Del Oeste. The Storm Lake High School Mariachi performed again at this year’s fiesta.

The mariachi performers receive outside professional instruction at each fiesta. This year David Rivera, director of mariachi studies at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, worked with individual students, groups of students and entire bands on Friday and Saturday.

The Las Vegas Academy of the Arts is a school of about 1,700 students, including 160 students in the mariachi program.

It was Rivera’s first time in Denison but he has done programs in Omaha and Council Bluffs in the past.

He said the students did very well on Friday and Saturday.

“There are a lot of good things happening here in Iowa. I’m very happy to see that the culture is coming this way, that mariachi music is coming this way,” Rivera said.

He continued that mariachi music has been quickly spreading across the country mainly because of the demographics of the country,

“Hispanic culture and Hispanic communities are traveling everywhere now, so it’s not just in Texas or the southwest states any more. That’s a big deal, and it helps students stay in school, especially in that community,” Rivera explained.

Some may think that mariachi music is the music of older generations and not theirs.

“But then you show the kids that you can actually mold the two into one. New music and old music becomes your (their) music,” he said. “‘You learn three or four of my tunes and I’ll get you one of your tunes.’ It’s been a little of trade off here and there.”

Mariachi music has been integrated into some popular music, all the way from the trumpets in Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire” to the horns rapper Bad Bunny uses in his group, Rivera pointed out.

In addition to instrumentation and rhythms, mariachi music differs from concert band music and jazz music in a number of ways, Rivera pointed out.

“Mariachi music has a lot of tradition, and the art form is a spoken tradition,” he said. “When the tradition of mariachi was passed down to me, it was me being at a bar with older dudes, and I was 15-16 years old, playing in that community.”

He continued that the tradition of mariachi is still being passed on vocally, which is the difference compared to concert band and jazz band music.

Rivera said that mariachi music is very popular in Las Vegas and groups are performing everywhere in the city, and that he is one of those musicians performing.