On Friday, Denison Mayor Pam Soseman proclaimed April 22 as Earth Day throughout Denison and urged citizens, businesses and institutions to use Earth Day to celebrate the earth and promote environmental and climate literacy. The proclamation took place during the presentation of a non-fruiting pear tree to be planted at Gracewell on the Eventide Campus. Pictured from left are Mindi Baker and Bob Adams with Eventide, Chad Stephens with Phil’s Lawn & Landscaping, Denison Public Works Director Eric Martens, Gracewell Manager Amy Schultz, Dave Nemitz with the Denison Arbor Committee, Mayor Pam Soseman and Christine Kragel with Eventide. Photo by Gordon Wolf
Tree presentation at Gracewell in observance of Earth Day
