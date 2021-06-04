Trevor Malone, Carsan Wood honored as Iowa Boys State delegates sponsored by Dow City American Legion

Dow City American Legion Post #444 honored its selection for Iowa Boys State at its meeting in the Brasel Hall on Tuesday night.

Trevor Malone and Carsan Wood are the high school juniors selected for the honor.

Malone is the son of Craig and Julie Malone and the older brother to a sister, Lauren. He will be a senior this fall at Boyer Valley High School where he is on the National Honor Society and plays football and basketball. After high school he plans to attend college to major in accounting.

Wood is the son of Chris and Julie Wood of Dow City. He is a legacy selection to Boys State; his father attended Boys State the summer of 1989. Wood will be a senior at Boyer Valley High School this fall. He is a four-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball, track and baseball. In his free time, he enjoys fishing and camping. He plans to attend a trade school after high school.

The American Legion of Iowa Boys State is a week-long, hands-on experience in the operation of the democratic form of government, the organization of political parties, and the relationship of one to the other in shaping Iowa government. Through the Boys State objective of learning by doing, delegates will learn about city, county and state government.