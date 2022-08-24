Tri City BBQ Fest bands announced - headliners: Thunderstruck on Friday, Lanco on Saturday

“We take a lot of pride in building a festival that is an incredible value,” said Evan Blakley, Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County executive director.

On Monday, the CDC announced the lineup for the Tri City BBQ Fest, which is now less than a month away.

There is no admission fee to see any of the acts at the festival, he noted.

The headliner on Friday, September 16, will be Thunderstruck.

“They are the premier AC/DC tribute band for all of the U.S. and they put on an amazing show,” Blakley said.

“We had talked to them in previous years, but we weren’t able to line up schedules. We were finally able to do it this year. We think this will be one of the strongest Friday nights we‘ve had in a while.”

The chance to see Thunderstruck for free will draw a lot of people to the community, he said.

Blakley noted that having Thunderstruck in the lineup this year had an influence on the Tri City BBQ Fest promotional material; the font used is similar to that used by AC/DC.

“We had a lot of fun with a little nod to AC/DC with our artwork,” he said.

Lanco is the headliner for the BBQ fest on Saturday, September 17.

“They are a feel-good country anthem band with a lot of high energy in their live show,” Blakley said. “They have more than 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and put out a new EP in 2021.”

He said the band rarely plays a free show.

“They’re a huge name in country music,” Blakley said. “We’re excited that through our sponsors we’re able to bring Lanco here for no admission whatsoever.”

Opening for Thunderstruck, and kicking off the evening on Friday, will be Gallivant.

“They’ve been here a number of times and they’re back by popular demand – they play a lot of rock covers and they’ll really bring the energy early on in the night,” he said.

Opening for Lanco on Saturday night will be Belles – formerly Belles and Whistles – from Omaha, Nebraska.

“When it was Belles and Whistles, her mother was in the band and kind of a co-front woman,” Blakley said. “As the daughter has grown up and they’ve gained more and more exposure, she has stepped forward to be the front woman.”

The band’s top song on Spotify has more than 674,000 plays.

Belles and Whistles played at the 2017 Tri City BBQ Fest.

“They were very well received back then,” he said. “They’ve come a long way from a regional band out of Omaha. Now they’re gaining traction as a national band. We’re excited to have them back.”

Local favorites The Boyer River band will be the first to play on Saturday, starting at noon.

“Taylor Borkowski and Aaron Larson and the others in the band play a number of shows around the area – folks know who they are,” Blakley said. “They put on a good show, they sound great and we’re happy to have someone local kick off our Saturday.”

At 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nick Hermann of Des Moines will take over.

“It’s just him and he plays a multitude of instruments,” he said. “He builds tracks part by part by playing into an audio looping station. He’ll build these songs on stage, right in front of everyone, and sing the lyrics to them, as well.”

The CDC contacted Hermann last year as a last-minute replacement for one of two bands that had to cancel because of COVID infections.

“He said he would make the drive to come fill in for us,” Blakley said. “We ended up finding someone closer to cover that slot, so we made it a point to try to get Nick on our lineup this year. He puts on a great show.”

Another Omaha act will play at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“We’ve had our eye on Daniel and the Deliverance for quite a while,” Blakley said. “They play bluegrass-style covers of popular songs; rock songs, pop songs. It’s just a lot of fun to hear familiar songs, and sometimes songs that you might think have no business being done in a bluegrass style.”

Most festivals with similar acts would charge admission fees of $50 to $100, he said.

“At other festivals you’re paying $8 for a 12-ounce beer and lots of money for food – and there’s usually very little shade and very little seating at festivals like that,” Blakley said.

He said the Tri City BBQ Fest continues to charge no admission fees even though some expensive acts will perform on the stage.

“Our visitors get to see them for free and they can save that money to purchase beverages that are still, after all these years, only $5 each,” he said. “And most of them are 16 ounces.”

The CDC has worked to reduce the effects of inflation for attendees.