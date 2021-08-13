Tri City BBQ Fest bands announced; Logan Mize will headline the event

“We’re back to a full lineup that’s at the same level or better than a typical BBQ Fest,” said Evan Blakley, Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County executive director.
The CDC announced the lineup for the Tri City BBQ Fest on Tuesday.
“It’s a full-scale event that has a full-scale lineup with a national headline act and a national opening act,” Blakley said.
The headliner is country singer/songwriter Logan Mize of Clearwater, Kansas.
“More than 1.2 million people listen to Logan each month on Spotify. His biggest track on there has nearly 65 million plays,” Blakley said. “He is releasing a new album this fall so we can anticipate his fans will hear some new tracks off of that album.”
Mize recently opened for Miranda Lambert at Guthrie’s River Ruckus in Guthrie Center, where tickets cost from $130 to $225.
“Folks will get to see him at the Tri City BBQ Fest absolutely free,” Blakley said.
“He has millions of fans across the country and he will certainly draw people from near and far to the festival.”
Blakley said the CDC has had an eye on Mize for the festival for several years.
“It worked out with schedules this year that we could book him – and it worked out that it’s right before his album releases,” Blakley said. “I think there is a lot of excitement for Logan right now. He’ll be an excellent draw.”
Mize will play at 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 18.
After Midtown, a duo with a “genre-bending sound,” will open for Mize at 7 p.m.
“They’re a quickly up-and-coming act out of Nashville. They were recently signed to Sony,” Blakley said. “We think in a year or two they’re going to be a huge name in country. They have a lot of influences from other genres; you can hear that in their music. They are very country but they have a little bit of a rock edge, and I would say you can even hear a Hip-Hop influence in some of the phrasing and production, as well.”
Local act the Boyer River Band will kick off the music on Saturday at noon.
They will be followed at 3 p.m. by returning act Omaha Street Percussion at 3 p.m.
“They just keep bringing a great show and mixing it up every time,” Blakley said. “They always fill up the streets when they perform.”
Lake and Lyndale, from Nashville, will play at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“They put on a great show here in 2018,” Blakley said. “They’re more Americana in genre.”
Their name comes from an intersection in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is where the band formed.
Drummer Tyler Kloewer is the nephew of Denison resident Lori Brotherton.
Rukkus, a band out of Des Moines, is the opening music act on Friday, September 17, at 6 p.m.
Band member Ben Einck’s wife, Jodi (Coleman), is from Denison and suggested the band to the CDC for the Tri City BBQ Fest.
“They did a great job bringing the crowds to the street early to kick off our festival, so we wanted to have them back again to start us off in 2021,” Blakley said.
Judd Hoos, known as the Black Hills Rock Band, from Sturgis, South Dakota, will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday.
“They’re well known around the area,” he said. “They play around the Iowa Lakes a lot, and they’ve headlined for venues at Sturgis.”
The band has traveled the country for many years and has built a big fan base, he said.
“We think they’ll be a good, fun show on Friday to kick us off,” he said.
Blakley said booking supporting acts was a challenge this year.
“Finding suitable support acts for our Saturday headliner was particularly difficult,” he said.
“There is so much rescheduled booking and makeup dates happening right now with a lot of these acts, so we have to really get in there and negotiate and pore through a lot of different acts to find the level of entertainment that we want to provide to our fans,” Blakley said.
“We definitely managed to get a lot of top talent on our slate.”
Blakley said he is very pleased about the talent that will perform at the festival this year.
“For the level of entertainment value, it’s absolutely unbeatable,” he said. “You can’t see this number of acts performing at this level, for free, anywhere else in the region.”
More attractions and activities at the Tri City BBQ Fest will be announced in the next few weeks.
“We’ll announce the kids’ activities, food vendors, and our beverage lineup, and the Hog Wild car show has already been announced to be returning,” Blakley said.
He said the CDC has raised approximately 30% of the sponsorship goal for the festival.
“Without local businesses stepping up to help support this event, it wouldn’t be possible to hire all of this talent and get the stage, the sound, lighting, generators, fencing, porta pots, and sanitation,” he said. “That costs a significant amount and this is a nonprofit event, so we are forever grateful for our sponsors who step up, not only to build their brand and customer base through the event, but to support tourism in Denison and Crawford County.”
The “firestarter specials,” in which businesses can get extra perks for sponsoring, end today (Friday, August 13).
“We will continue to accept sponsorships until the end of August; at that point we have to start printing and promoting all of our sponsors near and far,” Blakley said. “We’re looking forward to reaching our goal before the deadline at the end of August so we can pull off a great event.”
Individuals interested in sponsoring the event may contact Blakley at 712-263-5621.