Tri City BBQ Fest bands announced; Logan Mize will headline the event

“We’re back to a full lineup that’s at the same level or better than a typical BBQ Fest,” said Evan Blakley, Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County executive director.

The CDC announced the lineup for the Tri City BBQ Fest on Tuesday.

“It’s a full-scale event that has a full-scale lineup with a national headline act and a national opening act,” Blakley said.

The headliner is country singer/songwriter Logan Mize of Clearwater, Kansas.

“More than 1.2 million people listen to Logan each month on Spotify. His biggest track on there has nearly 65 million plays,” Blakley said. “He is releasing a new album this fall so we can anticipate his fans will hear some new tracks off of that album.”

Mize recently opened for Miranda Lambert at Guthrie’s River Ruckus in Guthrie Center, where tickets cost from $130 to $225.

“Folks will get to see him at the Tri City BBQ Fest absolutely free,” Blakley said.

“He has millions of fans across the country and he will certainly draw people from near and far to the festival.”

Blakley said the CDC has had an eye on Mize for the festival for several years.