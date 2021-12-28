Tri City BBQ Fest survives two pandemic years

Festival account has healthy amount of cash on hand for 2022

“When you look at 2020 and 2021, we were able to stay in a break-even pattern, which I think is about as good as can be expected,” said Evan Blakley about the Tri City BBQ Fest.

Blakley is the executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, which produces the event.

“A lot of festivals have had challenging times and have gone bankrupt over the past decade without a pandemic – so for us to be able to maintain the festival and stay in a break-even pattern for these two years I think is a testament to how much we’ve learned over the eight years of hosting it.”

He said the success of the festival was also a testament to the sponsors that have continually stepped up to support the event.

“We had a record sponsorship year in 2021, which is phenomenal,” Blakley said. “It’s very clear that the businesses in the community, and the people in the community, want to see this event stick around and they also appreciate the marketing power it brings to their brands to be associated with this event.”

A revamped version of the festival made a profit of $1,658 in 2020; the 2021 event had a loss of $1,135 “If you look at it over the two years of the pandemic, it made a profit,” Blakley said.

The 2021 festival was very successful given that the pandemic was still ongoing, he said.

“Our attendance was great; we thought it was one of the strongest Fridays we’ve had for attendance and Saturday was very strong, as well,” Blakley said.

“It was definitely an unprecedented time to hold a festival; we took it very seriously that if we were going to host an event in 2021, the last thing we wanted to do was intentionally or unintentionally jeopardize the future of the festival.”

Bringing the full version of the Tri City BBQ Fest back in 2021 was a chance to welcome tourism back to the community and to begin to come together again in a social setting as an entire community to celebrate, he said.

“And it was a chance to welcome back the economic impact the festival brings to the community, whether that’s our hotels, our restaurants, our merchants and gas stations,” Blakley said. “We’ve shown in the past that every dollar that we spend on the festival is leveraged into many more dollars that are spent locally.”

The Tri City BBQ Fest is expensive to produce, but business and individual sponsors provide the funds needed to pay for items such as tents, tables, sanitation, fencing, as well as the entertainment acts, which are the most expensive parts.

“We don’t want visitors thinking about what it costs; we want them to experience a seamless festival that portrays our community in an exceptional light, and makes them want to come back and visit again,” Blakley said.

He said the CDC is very in tune with the festival’s expenses and revenues.

“We’re constantly tweaking and polishing the formula year after year; over the years we’ve settled on a nice pattern and we make small changes each year,” he said.

“There was a time when we were still figuring out the formula of the festival. In our second year, we had a pretty substantial loss and the Chamber decided to step in and finance to help the festival find its footing.”

The CDC loaned $15,000 to the festival in 2015. The funds were paid back in full by the end of 2019.

The festival has a separate bank account and the CDC does not get paid anything out of festival profits.

“Historically, any profit that has been made with the festival goes right back into making the next year’s festival sustainable, or it could be used to help cover if there is any future loss for a weather event or something like that,” Blakley said.

The trend over the last five years has been for the Tri City BBQ Fest to turn a profit.

“We’ve made a profit each year except for 2021, and I don’t think that should be too shocking,” he said. “Even though our attendance was good, there were still some people who could have added to those numbers who chose to stay home because of the pandemic, which is understandable.”

The financial goal for the festival is to turn at least a small profit every year, he said.

“Right now we have more than $15,000 as a starting point, before any sponsorships are solicited, for next year,” Blakley said. “The festival has no debt and a healthy amount of cash on hand.”

The overall goal for the festival is to promote the community.

“Even if we break even or have a small loss, we’re still aware that we’re making a fantastic impact on the community. That’s why we do this,” he said. “In that regard we’ve been very successful over the years.”

Blakley looks forward to a 2022 Tri City BBQ Fest that takes place in a post-COVID environment.

“We’re like everyone else - we’re hopeful that the worst of the pandemic will soon be behind us and we’re hopeful that in 2022 were in a situation when almost no one is hesitant to come out to the festival,” he said.