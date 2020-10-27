 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trick or treat hours
0 comments
top story

Trick or treat hours

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trick or Treat graphic

Trick or treat hours in Denison will be 6-8 p.m. on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Trick or treat hours in Schleswig are 5:30-7:30 p.m.

People are encouraged to follow Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidelines, wear a mask when trick or treating or handing out goodies, practice good hand sanitation by frequently washing and sanitizing hands, and by not gathering in large groups at doors; just stay back until others have left.

The IDPH has more information on safe practices for Halloween at its website: https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/61/covid19/resources/IDPH%202020%20Halloween%20Guidance.pdf.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics