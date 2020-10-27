Trick or treat hours in Denison will be 6-8 p.m. on Saturday.
Trick or treat hours in Schleswig are 5:30-7:30 p.m.
People are encouraged to follow Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidelines, wear a mask when trick or treating or handing out goodies, practice good hand sanitation by frequently washing and sanitizing hands, and by not gathering in large groups at doors; just stay back until others have left.
The IDPH has more information on safe practices for Halloween at its website: https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/61/covid19/resources/IDPH%202020%20Halloween%20Guidance.pdf.