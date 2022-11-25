Tridemic arrives

The word of the season is “tridemic,” according to Heather Rasmussen, chief quality & ancillary services officer at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH).

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV), influenza and COVID are the elements of the tridemic.

“We are seeing all three of them here at the hospital and clinic,” Rasmussen said.

“They’re all viruses but the thing with all of these is the symptoms pretty much mimic each other.”

She said RSV is of concern for babies and toddlers.

“What can happen in kids — especially kids under one — is the RSV can turn into bronchiolitis or pneumonia or croup – and that’s what puts little kids in the hospital.”

Rasmussen said the flu season usually ramps up in January and February but has already arrived this year.

“Our flu season started a lot sooner than it typically does, and predominantly what we’re seeing is Influenza A,” she said.

“The vast majority of what we’re finding is those that are testing positive for the flu didn’t have the flu shot.”

The hospital is seeing more influenza and COVID than RSV at present, she said.

Rasmussen recommends flu vaccinations, COVID vaccinations, COVID boosters and all the normal precautions.

“Just general infection prevention: wash your hands, cover your cough, cover your sneeze,” she said. “Stay home from work if you’re sick – don’t send kids to school or daycare if they’re sick.”

She recommends avoiding hugs at family get-togethers during the holiday season.

“The first thing that grandparents, aunts and uncles want to do is hug the babies, kiss the babies,” Rasmussen said. “I would encourage people to not do that with babies; all that does is pass germs from one person to another.”

She recommends the same precaution for older members of the population because they are immunosuppressed.

Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development, said the COVID vaccines are effective.

“For most age groups, it is a very effective way to help reduce the severity of COVID illness,” he said.

The new bivalent vaccine has fewer side effects than the original vaccines, he noted.

According to the FDA, “The bivalent COVID-19 vaccines include a component of the original virus strain to provide broad protection against COVID-19 and a component of the omicron variant to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.”

“We’d like to see people make the decision to get the COVID bivalent booster because it makes sense for them, and that’s especially true for people who are over the age of 50,” Luensmann said. “They really ought to have not just the COVID bivalent but the flu shot, and we need more people to take both of those. Our flu shot percentage is way off where it has been.”

Rasmussen said even though parents may be hesitant about getting the COVID vaccine for children, they should not be hesitant about childhood vaccinations for measles, mumps, rubella and chicken pox.

“There are other vaccines out there that they need to get, as well,” she said.

“Parents should not be afraid of having their children vaccinated for all of the childhood diseases,” Luensmann said.

“Parents certainly have the right to decide whether or not their children should receive that particular vaccination (for COVID), but we really want to encourage them to receive all of the other childhood vaccinations, not necessarily because the government says so but because it’s the right thing to do.”

He said polio cases have been recently diagnosed in New York.