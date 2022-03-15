Trivia for non-trivial fundraising

Once a year, the Schleswig Community Building fills with people eager to test their knowledge of general knowledge and useful facts as well as obscure topics that, for the most part, have no practical purpose in everyday life.

It’s the annual trivia night, a fundraiser for the Schleswig Youth Rec programs.

On Saturday night, teams of contestants put their heads together to come up with answers to questions and statements such the following.

Although he never got to see the finished project, this man was the sculptor who planned and oversaw most of the construction of Mount Rushmore.

How many seats in the United States House of Representatives?

The visible sum of five dice (pictured on the screen) is 15. What would be the sum of the five numbers that are in direct contact with the table? (The numbers shown are 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.)

On the TV show Happy Days, Howard Cunningham owned what type of business?

Some categories carried an agricultural theme; what two animals are shown on the FFA emblem?

One category only gave audio clues – small snippets of 15 songs from the 1960s through the 2000s.

And an inventive before and after movie category; name the movie that would star Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz, and Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews. There’s Something About Mary Poppins.

Craig Bogatzke, a teacher at Denison Middle School, is the quizmaster. He comes up with the categories himself but added, “My fiancé, Tracy Ipsen, throws ideas at me about something she feels would make a fun question or category. Listening to the radio driving down the road or channel surfing at home both provide ideas as well.”

He said he likes to watch Jeopardy when he can but as a rule he tries not to pirate any of that game show’s questions.

“On occasion, I borrow one, but you can count those on one hand,” he said.

Bogatzke said he has already started writing next year’s question.

“I don’t think trivia night is something people would want to do all the time, but we have fun with it once a year, and people do a good job supporting Schleswig Youth Rec in the process,” he added.

Bogatzke said this year a number of businesses stepped up and donated to the trivia night.

He called Lisa Scheuring the technology guru for the event. Those checking the answers were Tracy Ipsen, Jenny Boelter, Lois Rothe and Becky Oldenkamp.