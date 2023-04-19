Denison Parks & Rec will play host on May 13 for an event that will raise funds for a new all-inclusive playground at Washington Park to replace Kids Kastle.

The Trivia Night and Silent Auction event will take place at Boulders Conference Center in Denison.

“A playground like Kids Kastle — going back into the literature we were given when it was built — typically only lasts 20 to 25 years,” said Denison Parks & Rec Director Brian Kempfert.

“It has hit that mark and then some.”

Community members and businesses joined to raise funds and build Kids Kastle in 1997.

The wood of the playground is showing serious signs of deterioration.

“We do our best to try to replace boards and make repairs where we can to still keep a safe environment for kids to play in, but it’s just getting to that point where we need to look at getting the whole thing replaced,” Kempfert said.

“I’ve been in contact with various playground companies to put together different options, and we’re still currently putting together options for the Parks & Rec board to look at and decide on which one they would like to go with.”

The final design will go to the Denison City Council for approval.

Denison Parks & Rec employees have been seeking donations and preparing grant applications to raise funds for the project.

The city has committed $50,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.

Kempfert said the project will cost between $300,000 and $600,000.

“That’s why we’re having our trivia/silent auction night to help with those efforts,” he said. “All the proceeds we receive from the entries for that event, and all the proceeds from the silent auction items will all go toward this project.”

Additional fundraising events will take place in the future.

“We’re testing this one out with the trivia night and seeing how that goes,” Kempfert said. “There are quite a few people that enjoy doing trivia events like this, and we figured we’d give it a shot and see how it goes.”

The new playground will feature an “all-inclusive” design, which will allow children of all abilities to play there; the design will also allow adults of all ages and abilities to interact with children in their care at the playground.

Kempfert said Denison Parks & Rec would like to see construction of the new playground take place in late summer or fall of 2024.

Individuals interested in donating to the project may contact Kempfert at 712-263-8130 or denisonrec@gmail.com.

“Just get in touch with me and we’ll get something arranged,” he said.

The Boulders Conference Center doors open at 6 p.m. on May 13 for the Trivia Night and Silent Auction event.

A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m.; the trivia contest begins at 7 p.m.

Teams of eight individuals are encouraged to enter.

Several items will be up for silent auction bids during the evening.

Tickets are $25 per person.

Tables may be reserved by email at Denisonrec2@gmail.com or by phone at

712-263-8130; ask for Brian or Sam.