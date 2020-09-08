Highway 30 through Denison was filled with tractors shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday when the Trump Tractor Parade made its way from the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus to a rally and picnic site on the Joel and Eileen Sailer farm located north of Denison and one mile west of Highway 59. More than 100 tractors were in the parade, according to Gwen Ecklund, president of the Crawford County Republic Women. Pickups and other styles of vehicles joined in the parade. Speakers at the rally and picnic were State Rep. Steven Holt, who was also the master of ceremonies; U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst; Iowa Republican National Committeewoman Tamara Scott; and the Trump campaign’s regional field director for the 4th Congressional District. Photo by Gordon Wolf
Trump parade goes through Denison
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rodney Cook charged with possession of firearm by illegal drug user
Denison High School (DHS) administration on Monday sent a letter to the families of DHS students notifying them of positive cases of COVID-19 …
Arrests
- Updated
Arrests
Six bands and a DJ will provide music for all 22 hours of the Backyard Brew & ‘Que, which takes place on Friday, September 18, and Saturda…
- Updated
Swamp Donkey and Grunt Snort Wheeze burgers will be on the menu in Denison early next year when the newest Buck Snort restaurant opens.
- Updated
The Women In Business Impact Organization (WIBIO) in Crawford County was given the Iowa Parks and Recreation Association (IPRA) Volunteer Grou…
- Updated
The last Market in the Park for 2020 will take place on Saturday, September 19, during the Backyard Brew & ‘Que event in Denison.
45 year career comes to a close