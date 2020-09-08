 Skip to main content
Trump parade goes through Denison
Highway 30 through Denison was filled with tractors shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday when the Trump Tractor Parade made its way from the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus to a rally and picnic site on the Joel and Eileen Sailer farm located north of Denison and one mile west of Highway 59. More than 100 tractors were in the parade, according to Gwen Ecklund, president of the Crawford County Republic Women. Pickups and other styles of vehicles joined in the parade. Speakers at the rally and picnic were State Rep. Steven Holt, who was also the master of ceremonies; U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst; Iowa Republican National Committeewoman Tamara Scott; and the Trump campaign’s regional field director for the 4th Congressional District. Photo by Gordon Wolf

