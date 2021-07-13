Turf’s up! New durable entry added to Dog Park

Major improvements are taking place at the Denison Dog Park while it is closed for several weeks this summer.
The most obvious change was the addition of an artificial turf area inside the entrance to the park.
“Starting on the 28th of June, we were able to work with Denison Public Works and prep the front area of the entryway of the park to get it ready for the laying of the donated turf from Midwest FieldTurf,” said Evan Blakley, who has been working to shepherd the project. “A great crew, led by (Public Works Director) Eric Martens, spent two days putting lumber in place and bringing rock out there, grading the rock and reworking some of the fence line.”
He said the crew put a lot of thought and care into how the entrance would look and function when the project is complete.
“They did a great job with a lot of detail getting everything ready for the turf,” Blakley said. “At that point it was time to schedule some assistance to lay the turf.”
The rolls of artificial turf weigh more than 2,000 pounds.
A frame of locally-purchased lumber was built to contain the rock base; the turf was then stretched out and attached to the frame.
“Corey Curnyn (vice president of sales and operations for Midwest FieldTurf) was instrumental in guiding the volunteers that we were able to get out there, and the Public Works crew showed up once again to drop the turf into place,” he said. “They were able to get the rolls of turf in place at the starting point and then the volunteers rolled it out and stapled it and trimmed it into place from that point. It was quite an effort but those guys did a great job of getting it into place. It looks really nice.”
He said the dog park is now well on its way to being completed to the original design, which was created almost 10 years ago.
That design didn’t include a muddy area at the entrance.
“When we first started this project, we visited a number of other parks and what you see, especially around the entrance, is that natural grass just can’t stand up that well to high traffic,” Blakley said. “Humans have two points of contact with the ground but when you bring your dog and let them off leash, they’re excited. They have four paws, each pulling at the turf, so that can cause a lot of wear.”
He said that an artificial turf entrance was included in the design to keep the dog park clean and able to stand up to the test of time.
“It’s exciting and it looks good,” he said. “We still have a little bit of detail work to do out there.”
The fences that divide the areas of the park have to be rebuilt on top of the artificial turf area because of the new surface and elevation.
“We’re working with our fencing contractor to get that done soon so we can reopen,” Blakley said.
He was scheduled to meet a crew of volunteers from the Denison High School football team at the dog park on Tuesday morning.
“We’re going to be doing some fence detail work on the western-most side of the park, which hasn’t been opened before because the fencing was never complete,” Blakley said. “There is a portion of that that needs to be dug into the earth to fit properly and then we need to make sure it’s totally secure to the fence posts and top supports, as well. That was never completed because we ran out of volunteers and time when the initial fence was put up.”
The backside of the artificial turf area is now quite a bit higher, in some cases six to eight inches higher, than the grass area of the park, so dirt will be brought in and the area will be regraded.
The grass will be reseeded in the fall.
“Tomorrow (Tuesday) we should make some good progress and maybe even do a little prep for the landscaping, and in the fall we will complete the landscaping around the entrances,” Blakley said.
Another project will be the removal of an older tree, which died after the park opened, from the middle section of the park.
Three dog waterers will soon be added. All three came from Bohlmann, Inc. of Denison; two where donated by Bohlmann and the third was paid for through a private donation.
“Those should be completed by the end of this week, and then hopefully sometime next week we can get those fountains installed and turned on so people won’t necessarily have to bring their own water every time they come to the park. That will be an exciting addition,” he said.
Blakley looks forward to seeing how the park looks when all the current work is complete.
“I want the community to know that we’re all volunteers here but we’re working very hard to get the park reopened as soon as possible,” he said.
He expects the park to reopen in one to two weeks.
“We’re just so thankful for the volunteers, Public Works and Midwest FieldTurf for donating the product,” Blakley said.