Turf’s up! New durable entry added to Dog Park

Major improvements are taking place at the Denison Dog Park while it is closed for several weeks this summer.

The most obvious change was the addition of an artificial turf area inside the entrance to the park.

“Starting on the 28th of June, we were able to work with Denison Public Works and prep the front area of the entryway of the park to get it ready for the laying of the donated turf from Midwest FieldTurf,” said Evan Blakley, who has been working to shepherd the project. “A great crew, led by (Public Works Director) Eric Martens, spent two days putting lumber in place and bringing rock out there, grading the rock and reworking some of the fence line.”

He said the crew put a lot of thought and care into how the entrance would look and function when the project is complete.

“They did a great job with a lot of detail getting everything ready for the turf,” Blakley said. “At that point it was time to schedule some assistance to lay the turf.”

The rolls of artificial turf weigh more than 2,000 pounds.

A frame of locally-purchased lumber was built to contain the rock base; the turf was then stretched out and attached to the frame.