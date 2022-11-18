 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Turkeys for TAP

  • 0
Turkeys for TAP

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The staff at Neppl Real Estate and Appraisal Services delivered 40 turkeys to the Temporary Aid Program (TAP) on Thursday morning to help families in need through the Thanksgiving holiday. Pictured from left are Jim Brown, Larry Abbott, Jessica Brown, Denny Neppl, Connie McKee and Trish Benning. Abbott, McKee and Benning are TAP volunteers, and Jim Brown, Jessica Brown and Denny Neppl are with Neppl Real Estate and Appraisal Services. This is the 17th or 18th year that the real estate and appraisal service business has donated turkeys to TAP.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

The seniors’ lunch line

The seniors’ lunch line

Seniors citizens went back to school on Tuesday night for a free holiday meal sponsored by Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) and hosted…

Game time at Pizza Ranch

Game time at Pizza Ranch

The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County celebrated the new FunZone Arcade at Pizza Ranch in Denison with a ribbon cutti…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Musk gives employees ultimatum: Adhere to new ‘hardcore’ culture or get out