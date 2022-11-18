Turkeys for TAP

The staff at Neppl Real Estate and Appraisal Services delivered 40 turkeys to the Temporary Aid Program (TAP) on Thursday morning to help families in need through the Thanksgiving holiday. Pictured from left are Jim Brown, Larry Abbott, Jessica Brown, Denny Neppl, Connie McKee and Trish Benning. Abbott, McKee and Benning are TAP volunteers, and Jim Brown, Jessica Brown and Denny Neppl are with Neppl Real Estate and Appraisal Services. This is the 17th or 18th year that the real estate and appraisal service business has donated turkeys to TAP.