Two Registered Nurses at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) recently became Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE).

Cassie Rauch, CCMH OB coordinator, and Brooke Schwery, an RN in the CCMH Emergency Department, completed intense classroom education and clinical training in forensic, psychosocial and medical care for sexual assault survivors.

Rauch and Schwery completed 40 hours of computer-based training and 40 hours of in-person training, which included exams on live models.

“Intimate partner violence, sexual assault, gun violence, and human trafficking continue to demand our attention, presenting a pivotal opportunity for healthcare facilities to prioritize the needs of patients affected by violence,” said Kelby Eck, director of Emergency Services at CCMH.

In the fast-paced emergency department environment, SANE training is especially important, Schwery said.

“I’ve always felt called to support people in times of distress, and I became a SANE nurse to help people in their most vulnerable state. When one is assaulted sexually, they feel a mix of emotions, from being terrified to feeling like their sense of being was robbed. I want to be there for these individuals to tell them that it is okay to feel all those things and to remind them that they are survivors” she said.

Rauch said, “I became a SANE nurse because a friend of mine was assaulted. Many times, people are afraid to talk to someone who might not believe them, and afraid of how they might be perceived after the allegation. I want our community to know that they have a safe and supportive place to come. No one should have to go through this alone.”

Many states, including Iowa, are experiencing a shortage of sexual assault nurse examiners, which can prevent patients from receiving proper care after an assault. Experts in both the physical and emotional aspects of caring for victims of sexual assault, SANEs may also provide referrals to see other specialists, such as a licensed professional counselor, who can help them in their recovery process.

Eck praised Rauch and Schwery for their commitment to providing compassionate care to patients.