Two Day Clover Cooking: Last summer day camp is next week

The last 2022 Iowa State University Extension summer day camp, Two Day Clover Cooking, will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The camp is for fourth through eighth grade students.

Kids in the camp will learn about a variety of topics related to food and cooking.

“This is two days because, honestly, there is a lot for them to learn,” said Aubrey Sholty, Crawford County Extension county youth coordinator.

“This age is a good age to be introduced to that next step of cooking. Some of the challenges we will be doing take a little bit more time.”

One of the topics will be MyPlate, which is the nutrition guide published by the USDA.

Adults may be more familiar with MyPlate’s predecessor, the Food Pyramid, which it replaced in 2011.

Sholty said most of today’s kids are already familiar with MyPlate.

Students in the camp will learn about how to avoid spreading germs, measure and mix ingredients, test the doneness of baked goods and they will practice browning hamburger.

“They’ll also get to practice setting a table for a family meal,” Sholty said.

On the second day of the camp, students will plan a meal in the “$10 meal challenge.”

“They’ll get to go to Hy-Vee to get their ingredients for their meal and then they’ll be making it,” she said.

“Then there’s a thing called the ‘grilled cheese challenge’ where they’ll have different ingredients and then they have to come up with their own grilled cheese sandwich.”

The kids will make lunch for themselves on both days.

“They’re going to be doing lots of different hands-on activities where they’ll be practicing how to cook in the kitchen as well as learning safety,” Sholty said.

Kari Etherington, a summer educator who serves several counties, will lead the camp.

“She has done some of our other camps this summer, as well,” Sholty said.

Students in the camp will stay busy.

“Kari has a full day planned for both days,” she said. “Some of it will be the basics of eating healthy, exercise, and taking care of yourself when you’re in the kitchen. We’ll also practice how to do everything while you’re in the kitchen.”

The kids should be able to apply what they learn right away.

Sholty said the K-3rd grade students in Monday’s “Kids in the Kitchen” camp learned a lot – and some of the parents joked that the kids would have to make supper that night.

“I don’t know if they learned quite the skills they needed for that, but with this camp, hopefully kids will learn the skills to be confident and be able to cook meals,” she said.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days and will take place in the lower level of the Crawford County Extension office at 35 South Main Street in Denison.

The cost of the camp is $10.

Sholty said the Two Day Clover Cooking camp is technically full, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a student can’t still join.

“We’ve had quite a few no-shows for the camps,” she said. “What I encourage families to do, if they’re interested in coming, is call the morning of and see how we’re sitting with spots.”