Two inmates escape from Sac County Jail; Shawn Freier still at large

Around 4:25 p.m. on Friday, two inmates in the Sac County Jail overpowered a female correctional officer.

Joseph Lee Sly, 35, of Rockwell City, was being moved from the main cell area back to a holding cell after a shower. As the correctional officer was opening the main cell door, she was grabbed by inmate Shawn Patrick Freier, 25, of Lake View. Freier and Sly pulled the correctional officer into the main cellblock and shut the door, locking the correctional officer inside. Freier and Sly ran down the stairwell.

A courthouse custodian heard the correctional officer screaming and opened a locked door at the bottom of a staircase. Sly pushed the custodian out of the way and ran down the hall and exited the building.

Freier, at the bottom of the stairway, enter the kitchen area through an unlocked door. He jumped out a first floor window.

Freier ran south from the jail and Sly ran north.

Law enforcement officers from surrounding areas responded to assist in looking for the two. A drone with thermal imaging capabilities was used as well as Sac County Sheriff’s K-9. The ground search was called off after dark.