Two inmates escape from Sac County Jail; Shawn Freier still at large

Around 4:25 p.m. on Friday, two inmates in the Sac County Jail overpowered a female correctional officer.
Joseph Lee Sly, 35, of Rockwell City, was being moved from the main cell area back to a holding cell after a shower. As the correctional officer was opening the main cell door, she was grabbed by inmate Shawn Patrick Freier, 25, of Lake View. Freier and Sly pulled the correctional officer into the main cellblock and shut the door, locking the correctional officer inside. Freier and Sly ran down the stairwell.
A courthouse custodian heard the correctional officer screaming and opened a locked door at the bottom of a staircase. Sly pushed the custodian out of the way and ran down the hall and exited the building.
Freier, at the bottom of the stairway, enter the kitchen area through an unlocked door. He jumped out a first floor window.
Freier ran south from the jail and Sly ran north.
Law enforcement officers from surrounding areas responded to assist in looking for the two. A drone with thermal imaging capabilities was used as well as Sac County Sheriff’s K-9. The ground search was called off after dark.
On Saturday an off-duty Lake View Police Reserve officer was traveling through Sac City and spotted Sly around 7:28 a.m. walking on North 5th Street. The off-duty reserve officer was able to take Sly in to custody without incident and return him to the Sac County Jail.
Freier remains at large.
Anyone with information on the location of Freier should call the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at 712-662-7127 or 911.
Freier is serving time for domestic violence charges.
Sly faces charges in Calhoun County for domestic violence and sex abuse charges.
Both men are now charged with escape from custody.
Additional charges are expected. No injuries are reported.
Responding to assist the Sac County Sheriff’s Office and Sac City Police were the Lake View Police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police, Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers, Fonda Police, Emergency Management from Calhoun and Webster Counties and Sac County Ambulance.
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.