Two more COVID-19 deaths reported for Crawford County

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Crawford County increased from 41 to 43, according to statistics released on Wednesday.
Both were individuals aged 70 and older, according to Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran.
Statistics on the state’s website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, are updated once a week on Wednesdays.
One additional death was reported each for Harrison and Monona counties.
The number of deaths statewide increased by 17 in the week between updates.
In the same time span, the percent of Iowans fully vaccinated increase by 0.4%.
COVID numbers
Deaths
As of 8-11-2021/as of 8-4-2021
State: 6,210/6,193
Audubon County: 14/14
Carroll County: 52/52
Crawford County: 43/41
Harrison County: 74/73
Ida County: 35/35
Monona County: 32/31
Sac County: 20/20
Shelby County: 38/38
Total tests/Positive tests/Positive tests last 7 days
As of 8-11-2021
Audubon County: 14,893/561/2
Carroll County: 40,571/3,120/10
Crawford County: 31,169/3,095/41
Harrison County: 23/165/1,995/10
Ida County: 14,168/1,094/9
Monona County: 19,912/942/4
Sac County: 22,886/1,442/13
Shelby County: 19,096/1,419/14
Total tests/Positive tests/Positive tests last 7 days
As of 8-4-2021
Audubon County: 14,568/558/0
Carroll County: 40,319/3,104/15
Crawford County: 30,874/3,034/29
Harrison County: 22,961/1,977/5
Ida County: 13,786/1,073/22
Monona County: 19,761/934/1
Sac County: 22,673/1,426/7
Shelby County: 18,725/1,395/10
Percent of positive tests past 7 days/14 days
As of 8-11-201
Audubon County: 1.0%/0.5%
Carroll County: 5.0%/6.9%
Crawford County: 23.0%/21.0%
Harrison County: 9.0%/8.7%
Ida County: 5.0%/9.0%
Monona County: 5.0%/4.1%
Sac County: 9.0%/8.0%
Shelby County: 6.0%/7.0%
Percent fully vaccinated by recipient county of residence
As of 8-11-2021/as of 8-4-2021
Audubon: 49.7%/49.2%
Carroll: 51.0%/50.7%
Crawford: 42.4%/42.1%
Harrison: 39.0%/38.8%
Ida: 39.9%/39.6%
Monona: 42.9%/42.8%
Sac: 43.1%/42.8%
Shelby: 48.9%/48.5%