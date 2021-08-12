 Skip to main content
Two more COVID-19 deaths reported for Crawford County
Two more COVID-19 deaths reported for Crawford County

  • Updated
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Crawford County increased from 41 to 43, according to statistics released on Wednesday.

Both were individuals aged 70 and older, according to Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran.

Statistics on the state’s website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, are updated once a week on Wednesdays.

One additional death was reported each for Harrison and Monona counties.

The number of deaths statewide increased by 17 in the week between updates.

In the same time span, the percent of Iowans fully vaccinated increase by 0.4%.

COVID numbers

Deaths

As of 8-11-2021/as of 8-4-2021

State: 6,210/6,193

Audubon County: 14/14

Carroll County: 52/52

Crawford County: 43/41

Harrison County: 74/73

Ida County: 35/35

Monona County: 32/31

Sac County: 20/20

Shelby County: 38/38

Total tests/Positive tests/Positive tests last 7 days

As of 8-11-2021

Audubon County: 14,893/561/2

Carroll County: 40,571/3,120/10

Crawford County: 31,169/3,095/41

Harrison County: 23/165/1,995/10

Ida County: 14,168/1,094/9

Monona County: 19,912/942/4

Sac County: 22,886/1,442/13

Shelby County: 19,096/1,419/14

Total tests/Positive tests/Positive tests last 7 days

As of 8-4-2021

Audubon County: 14,568/558/0

Carroll County: 40,319/3,104/15

Crawford County: 30,874/3,034/29

Harrison County: 22,961/1,977/5

Ida County: 13,786/1,073/22

Monona County: 19,761/934/1

Sac County: 22,673/1,426/7

Shelby County: 18,725/1,395/10

Percent of positive tests past 7 days/14 days

As of 8-11-201

Audubon County: 1.0%/0.5%

Carroll County: 5.0%/6.9%

Crawford County: 23.0%/21.0%

Harrison County: 9.0%/8.7%

Ida County: 5.0%/9.0%

Monona County: 5.0%/4.1%

Sac County: 9.0%/8.0%

Shelby County: 6.0%/7.0%

Percent fully vaccinated by recipient county of residence

As of 8-11-2021/as of 8-4-2021

Audubon: 49.7%/49.2%

Carroll: 51.0%/50.7%

Crawford: 42.4%/42.1%

Harrison: 39.0%/38.8%

Ida: 39.9%/39.6%

Monona: 42.9%/42.8%

Sac: 43.1%/42.8%

Shelby: 48.9%/48.5%

State percentage: 47.6%/47.2%

County with highest percent vaccinated: Johnson: 59.3%59.0%

